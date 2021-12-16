Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Panje wetlands in Uran returns to life with resumption of tidal water: Greens
With the resumption of free flow of tidal water, Panje wetlands in Uran have come back to life; the water started attracting migratory birds after a gap close to two years and the fishing community too has started having a good catch, claims environmentalist
Dec 16, 2021
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Uran

With the resumption of free flow of tidal water, Panje wetlands in Uran have come back to life. The water started attracting migratory birds after a gap close to two years and the fishing community too has started having a good catch, claims environmentalist.

“This signals the tremendous potential the wetland has. Crabs and fish are found in the saline water here and most importantly, they breed in the adjoining mangroves,” said Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.

The quality of fish caught here is so good that they fetch over 400 a kg in the market, crabs sell at over 1,800 a kg and lobsters at 700 a kg.

“This wetland, with its fantastic biodiversity, can contribute to the socio-economic development of the fishing community-dominated four villages – Panje, Dronagiri, Funde and Boikadvira – surrounding the 289ha water body,” said BN Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

BNHS studies have shown that over 50 species of birds land here during the October-May season of avian flights via the Central Asian Flyway.

BNHS director, Bivash Pandav, said Panje is so beautiful and best suited for these birds that we must conserve it at any cost. He supported the NatConnect idea of conserving the wetland as a Biodiversity Park of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In this context, NatConnect appealed to the State Government to implement its decision taken in December 2015 to maintain Panje (and NRI/TSC wetlands) as bird sanctuaries. The Wildlife Board, presided over by then CM Devendra Fadnavis had taken such a decision.

The Shiv Sena, which leads the MVA government now, was also part of the BJP-Sena alliance government.

Any delay would only cause damage to the biodiversity property, Pawar said and pointed out that vested interests have managed to block tidal water entry and exit at Panje wetland to render it dry to suit plans to convert the place into a concrete jungle. It was at Pawar’s instance that the National Green Tribunal had ordered clearing of the choke points at Panje.

