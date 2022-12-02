Panvel civic body backs residents’ fight for a dry Kharghar

Since 1995, Kharghar – village and node – has been largely a dry zone with only two restaurants holding the permit to sell liquor, which the local residents consider a social scourge. But the excise department’s recent decision to issue a licence to the third establishment in the area has raised the residents’ hackles.

On Sunday, thousands took out a rally under the banner of NGO Sangharsh and enforced a total shutdown. It was supported by political parties and social organisations as well.

Buckling under public pressure, the civic body has passed a resolution to restore the status quo.

“We have written to the excise department to cancel the licence given to the restaurant in the node and not to issue any such licence in future. Other organisations too should file their applications,” Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said.

He further said, “I respect the sentiments of the residents who do not want a liquor store in their area. They have every right to demand it and hence, we decided to pass the resolution to officially declare Kharghar a no-liquor zone.”

Shobha Patil, 48, a resident of Kharghar village, said, “We do not want our children to fall in the liquor trap which had destroyed several families in the 80’s. So far, the area has been free of it and we intend to keep it that way.”

A vote by the residents is the next step to keep the area free of liquor outlets.

As per law, Deshmukh said, the excise department would conduct a poll to confirm the residents’ demand after it had received the requisite number of requests. “It is held just like the civic election. I am speaking to the collector on the issue. PCMC will fully support the conduct of such an election.”

Sanjay Jadhav of Sangharsh that has been spearheading the movement since 2007, however, is not satisfied and wants changes in the polling system which he claims is skewed to avoid dry zones.

When contacted, Raigad’s excise officer Kirti Shedge said no area could be directly declared a no-liquor zone without an election as per people’s demand. “After we have got the demand applications, we shall take further action.”

According to former Kharghar sarpanch Gurunath Gaikar, a no-objection certificate was never issued to a wine ship during the 70-year panchayat rule, until PCMC was established. “There was pressure but we never relented as we believed it was against our culture and society. Every time there was an attempt to change the situation, there were agitations.”

Kharghar is an educational hub and nobody wants unnecessary disturbances here, political analyst Ravi Srivastava said. “I am not against anyone drinking; they can always go across the highway to Kamothe and enjoy it,” the 68-year-old resident said.

Former Kharghar corporator and BJP leader Nilesh Baviskar, said, “There is no area in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region that is a liquor-free zone. It will be a matter of great pride for us if Kharghar becomes one. It is not as if people don’t drink, but this is to ensure that there is no easy access to liquor.”

However, not everyone is pleased with the idea of banning liquor sale.

Samod Sarngam, 49, a resident of sector 20, said, “This makes absolutely no sense. Liquor is available very close to the node so how will a ban here work? Prohibition never works and I know this from my experience in Kerala. It gives rise to bootlegging and country liquor which is dangerous.”

He added, “Drugs is the real danger and not alcohol. It has become rampant in the city with even schoolchildren taking it. Shutting your eye to the real problem will not help.”

Santosh Shetty, a patron member of Navi Mumbai Hoteliers Association, too opposes the move.

“Such a ban never works as its leads to illegal activities. Kharghar has recorded the highest sale of illegal liquor as it is brought here in tempos from nearby nodes and sold on the sly. Alcohol is also available openly at Chinese stalls and other eateries,” Shetty, who runs a three-star hotel in Kharghar, said.