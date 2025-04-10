NAVI MUMBAI: In a dramatic turn of events, Panvel BJP MLA Prashant Thakur on Tuesday threatened to immolate himself if the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) proceeded with a demolition drive targeting a tribal settlement in Phanaswadi, Karanjade in Panvel. The protest forced CIDCO to pause its plans and hold an emergency meeting. Panvel MLA threatens self-immolation, forces CIDCO to halt demolition drive in tribal hamlet

The standoff began when a large CIDCO team, accompanied by police, fire brigade personnel, and earth-moving machinery, arrived in the Vadghar gram panchayat limits to raze 32 tribal homes. The area was being cleared to construct an alternate road for a colony meant to rehabilitate project-affected persons (PAPs) displaced by the Navi Mumbai International Airport project.

As the demolition began, the tribal community resisted, claiming their homes had stood since 1980 and were built under the Indira Awaas Yojana. Karanjade sarpanch Mangesh Shelar said the land was once earmarked as compensatory plots for PAPs, but the plan was scrapped due to the long-standing presence of the tribal hamlet.

Upon learning of the operation, Thakur rushed to the site and joined the protesting tribals in a sit-in under the sweltering sun. He assured the residents their homes would not be touched. “We are ready for talks based on the principles of our late leader D B Patil, who always believed in dialogue. But if any action is taken after I leave, I will return and set myself on fire,” Thakur warned.

As tensions escalated, CIDCO managing director Vijay Singhal invited Thakur for a meeting at the Belapur headquarters. Thakur, after consulting protestors, agreed to attend but reiterated his threat if the demolition resumed during his absence.

Thakur was joined at the meeting by Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi. CIDCO’s top brass, including joint MDs Dr Raja Dayanidhi and Ganesh Deshmukh, as well as chief vigilance officer Suresh Menge, were present. Following deliberations, CIDCO agreed to place the issue before its Board for a policy-level decision. A formal letter issued by Dayanidhi confirmed that no demolition would take place until the matter was resolved.

As a result, the CIDCO team withdrew from the site without taking any action. “We have repeatedly asked the state government to create a permanent housing policy for the tribals of Panvel and Uran,” said Thakur. “This protest and the meeting today will help fast-track the process. The tribals deserve not just homes, but dignity and security for their future.”

He added that he would soon meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to press for a long-term solution.

When contacted, CIDCO officials declined to comment on the developments.