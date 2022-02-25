Panvel residents can now pay property tax online
To make payment of property tax easier for the residents, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has, under its e-governance initiative, developed an application for the payments.
The civic body is also offering incentives for online payments. PCMC commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, has launched ‘PMC TAX App’ this week. PCMC has offered a 5% incentive for property tax payments up to March 31 and an additional 2% incentive if the tax is paid online.
Deshmukh said, “With online payments becoming a way of life and helping save time, we have developed the App. Sitting at home, the residents can get complete information on their registered property. There will be no standing in long queues now.
“Residents will not have to come to the civic office for complaints, inquiries or changes and waste their time. The App will give notifications on bills and last date through messages. The App is available in both Marathi and English.”
The App can be downloaded from Google Playstore and one has to sign in by giving a mobile number and a password that will be used for all future logins. Payments can be made through various modes and e-bill facility is also available.
Deshmukh added, “Soon, we will offer the facility of paying water charges too through the App.”
