Param Bir: Deshmukh, CM told to reinstate Vaze

Mumbai: Mumbai’s former police commissioner Param Bir Singh told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that former home minister Anil Deshmukh, and “direct instructions” from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his minister son Aaditya Thackeray made him reinstate Sachin Vaze in 2020, despite his suspension in a 2004 case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh’s statements forms the part of the supplementary charge-sheet filed by ED against Deshmukh, his son Salil, Hrishikesh and chartered accountant Bhavin Panjwani on December 29, 2021, before the Special PMLA Court in Mumbai. The matter is scheduled before the court on February 4.

Singh has alleged in his statement given to the agency on December 3, that there was direct pressure from Deshmukh to resinstate Vaze. He has further claimed that he also had direct instructions from the CM and the state environment minister.

HT has seen a copy of the statement.

“Some officers and [opposition] leaders have taken up the task of maligning the image of chief minister Uddhav ji Thackeray and Aaditya saheb [Thackeray]. Both of them have been steering the state very well so this is nothing but a smear campaign. I do not wish to comment more on this at a time when the probe by a competent agency is underway,” Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaze was dismissed from his post as an assistant police inspector in March 2021 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly masterminding the placing of explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, and allegedly killing one of the key witnesses in the case, Mansukh Hiran.

Singh, who was the top cop at the time of this incident, was shunted out of his position shortly afterwards after Deshmukh critiqued his handling of the investigation. On March 20, he wrote a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh ran an “extortion ring” and had instructed Vaze and other officers to collect money from bars, restaurants and other establishments. This became the subject of an investigation by central and federal agencies, including the ED.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh told the ED that Deshmukh had met and urged Vaze to withdraw his statements to the ED on November 30, 2021. Vaze had said that on Deshmukh’s instructions, he had between December 2020 and February 2021 collected ₹4.7 crore from the owners of various orchestra bars in Mumbai, and handed over the “extorted money” in two installments to Deshmukh’s aide Kundan Shinde.

Singh has further claimed that Vaze was being regularly harassed, and strip searched daily in jail to force him to withdraw the statements.

Raunak Naik, Vaze’s lawyer was not available for comment.

NCP chief spokesperson and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik accused the ED of “planting” news reports to ensure Deshmukh’s bail plea in this case is rejected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The then police commissioner (Param Bir Singh) was misguiding the state government in the Antilia bomb scare case. He was transferred after the government discovered the facts. Soon after that, he started making allegations and the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. In fact, there are many indications about the role of the then police commissioner in the charge sheet filed by NIA in Mansukh Hiren’s murder case,” Malik said.

“We believe that the news reports are being planted by ED. They want to create circumstances so that Deshmukh’s bail plea gets rejected. This is being done only to defame the MVA government. We see it as a political conspiracy and are hopeful that the people will come to know the truth one day,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his statement Singh said that he received instructions for Vaze’s posting to the Mumbai Police crime branch and to give him an important charge. Thereafter, some important cases were handed over to the Criminal Intelligence Unit headed by Vaze on the instructions of the CM and HM. Singh claimed that Vaze called by both for briefing and given instructions for further action in some high-profile cases. Vaze allegedly told Singh, the latter claimed in the charge sheet, that Deshmukh had demanded ₹2 crore to reinstate the suspended policeman.

Singh added that the Police Establishment Board, headed by the ACS Home and responsible for making recommendations for transfers and postings of all senior officers in the state was a mere formality where members, in spite of protests, had to agree to sign the lists provided to them. “All the lists were prepared in the office of Anil Deshmukh and a final list could be prepared only with and after discussion with Anil Deshmukh and Sena leader Anil Parab,” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh has further stated that he had to cancel an order of transfers of 10 DCPs in Mumbai City after he was asked to do so. He said he made a new list only after meeting Deshmukh and Parab, he claimed he heard that there were huge considerations paid to Deshmukh by some intermediaries for favourable transfer orders and postings.

Deshmukh, in turn, has said that there was a close relationship between Vaze and Singh and it was Singh’s idea to extort money. He also called Singh the “mastermind” behind the explosives scare outside Antilia (Ambani’s Carmichael Road residence) and the subsequent murder of the Thane businessman, Mansukh Hiran.

In a statement to the ED on November 1, after his arrest, the former HM said: “He was hiding the truth. Singh was also giving misleading replies to the questions which we asked to him when he was the Mumbai Police Commissioner. After which the Chief Minister and I decided to remove him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner from immediate effect. In retaliation Singh made false allegations against me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deshmukh stated that he did not know Vaze personally. “There are 10,000 assistant police inspectors (API) in the state,” his statement read. He had met Vaze a few times when he would call officers in high-profile cases to brief him as he would need to respond to questions in the assembly.

Deshmukh told the ED that Anil Parab had handed him a list of police officials for transfers and postings. He said that Parab may have received references from Sena legislators and corporators about transfers and he may well have forwarded them to him.

Deshmukh told ED that he personally handed the names send by Parab to Police Establishment Board members asking them to look into them and see if as per guidelines and rules they fit or else reject them. He claimed he was not aware if those named police officials made it to the final list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deshmukh’s lawyer advocate Aniket Nikam was unavailable for comment.

Parab, the State parliamentary affairs minister said he was unaware of the claims made by Singh.

“So far, I have no such information [about Singh’s claims] with me; we have not received any information about it. We will have to check these things [claims] first,” he said.

Singh further claimed in his statement to the ED that Vaze used to call Anil Deshmukh as “Number 1” and the Mumbai Police Commissioner is usually called a “King”.

Singh said he learnt that on 30th of November, 2021 Anil Deshmukh met Vaze outside the Justice KU Chandiwal Commission, formed by the Maharashtra Government to investigate into the allegations levelled by him against Deshmukh, and pleaded with him to withdraw his statement given to the ED. He has further stated that he has learnt that Vaze is been pressured in jail and is being strip searched and abused on daily basis for the same.

He added that a DCP from Thane met Vaze several times in custody and near the Commission for pressurising him and cajoling him to withdraw the statements.

(HT political bureau contributed to this story)