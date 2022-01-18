Param Bir Singh skips ACB summons due to Covid

Mumbai Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Tuesday skipped the summons issued to him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the complaint filed by police inspector Anup Dange.

Singh’s advocate RB Mokashi said, “He has sought three weeks’ time from the agency due to the pandemic.”

A senior IPS officer attached to the ACB confirmed the development and said, “Singh was summoned to appear before the agency on January 10, but he had cited pendency of his case before the Supreme Court and sought time. We accordingly postponed the date and fresh summons were sent to Singh, asking him to attend our office on January 18.”

Agency has been conducting an inquiry against Singh after Dange submitted a complaint to the chief minister and the home department on February 2, 2021, alleging that Singh had sought money for not initiating departmental action against him.

According to Dange’s complaint, in November 2019 while he was posted at the Gamdevi police station, he and a team had visited a pub on Bhulabhai Desai Road during night patrol. The officer asked the pub staff to close down the establishment, as, under the prevailing rules, it was not permitted to operate beyond the deadline of 1:30 pm.

Policemen on patrolling duty also asked customers to leave, but one customer entered into a heated argument with the policemen and attacked them. A case was registered against seven people. Dange claimed that Singh -- who was the director-general, ACB at the time, prevented him from taking action against the bar owner, which Dange did not heed. Soon after Singh took charge as the Mumbai PC in February 2020, a departmental enquiry was initiated against Dange.

Dange’s complaint further stated that in 2020, Singh asked Dange to pay ₹50 lakh to avoid action taken against him.

“We have recorded Dange’s statement twice and the inquiry is going on as per the legal procedure. Param Bir Singh has been summoned to record his statement. We are following the legal process,” said an ACB officer.

In December 2021, Dange had written a letter to home minister Dilip Wale Patil demanding that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), complaining that ACB had not taken any in the case.