Parent groups want schools buses to start plying

Mumbai After schools reopened post a two-week shutdown this month, parent groups are asking for normalcy to be restored in schools.

In letters addressed to the state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and BMC chief Iqbal Chahal demanding normalcy be brought back to schools, the parent groups have asked for school buses to start plying.

“Despite having SOPs in place, several private schools are resisting reopening of schools at 50% capacity and making excuses instead. We request the government to once again send a clear direction to institutes to follow guidelines,” states the letter signed by members of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) and Parents Association of Mumbai (PMA).

Among other demands made by parents, one is the need for schools buses to ply regularly. “Schools are running in shifts and conducting physical classes only for a few hours so without school buses, it is becoming impossible to pick up and drop children every day for parents,” added the letter.

The School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA) had for long decided not to ply buses unless the government agrees to a tax rebate for the two years that schools remained shut and buses were not used.

“The state cabinet recently approved our demand for a tax rebate and we have now requested all SBOA members to start functioning normally. Bus owners might take a week to ensure Covid protocols are followed and only then we will start regular work hours,” said Anil Garg, president of the association.