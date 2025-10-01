Parents demand BMC to release fresh audit report of Mahim school building

Mumbai: Parents and local activists are demanding that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) make public the latest structural audit report of the New Mahim Public School building. The civic-run school was vacated in August after officials declared the structure dangerous and shifted students to other schools in the middle of the academic year. Mumbai, India - June 23, 2025:New Mahim Municipal English Primary School at Mahim, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The BMC’s decision to vacate the school triggered widespread protests from parents, activists and members of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra. The protesters included the centre’s chairperson, Deepak Pawar, actor Chinmayi Sumit, brand ambassador for the ‘Save Marathi schools’ campaign, aiming to prevent the closure of schools that teach Marathi and instead increase enrollment.

The agitation was led by local activist Pranali Raut who insisted that a second opinion was necessary before taking any irreversible step. Responding to the pressure, the BMC appointed a third-party architect to conduct a fresh structural audit of the school building which, according to Raut, has been submitted to the civic body.

Based on conversations with the architects involved, Raut said, “The report states that the school building is not in a dilapidated state. Instead, it can be repaired within six months and made usable again.” However, activists allege that the BMC has not shared a copy of this report with the concerned parents or the community.

“Since this is a public school, the BMC must publish the audit report,” said Sudhir Hegiste, secretary of the forum for justice, a local initiative that tackles issues of Mahim. Hegiste has also written to the BMC commissioner demanding transparency.

When contacted, additional municipal commissioner Amit Saini confirmed that the report had been received and referred to the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for review. Saini said, “Whenever there is a discrepancy, we send it (reports) to the TAC. They will give their decision in a week or two.” However, the report’s referral to the TAC sparked further concerns, with activists claiming the civic body was “sidestepping its responsibility”.

Raut explained, “The BMC itself had commissioned another audit after the earlier one in August. If the fresh report shows the school can be repaired, the civic body should accept it and reopen the school.” She explained that the report should have gone to the TAC only if it was done by a private architect, and it differed from the civic engineer’s audit.

In August this year, the BMC vacated the New Mahim Public School, declaring its building unsafe. The school, serving the Mahim community for over five decades, was last repaired in 2017. In July 2024, it was graded C-2, meaning the structure was unsafe but repairable. However, just six months later, in January 2025, the same structure was abruptly reclassified as C-1, or dangerous and beyond repair, and the sudden change left parents and activists suspicious.

The school had around 700 students, who were shifted to other BMC schools, despite repeated reports highlighting that nearby schools lack sufficient space. Parents say no alternative school has been built in the area, and the Mori Road BMC school, demolished in 2019, also remains unreconstructed.