Mumbai: Alarmed by the dilapidated condition of the Tilak Marg Hindi and Marathi School in Ghatkopar, concerned parents on Monday took matters into their own hands and shifted their children to a newly constructed Mumbai Public School (MPS) building on the same premises. The old school building, which has been in use despite visible signs of damage, was officially declared dilapidated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a letter dated June 25. However, BMC authorities have not yet approved the relocation of students to a new building constructed next to it, citing pending fire safety clearance. Construction of the new building was recently completed. Parents move children to new building after BMC school declared unsafe

The civic school caters to around 350 students from kindergarten to Class 8. Parents said they have been raising concerns about the old building, which is over four decades old, for the past three years, but their repeated complaints have gone unanswered. “The condition is terrible. Kindergarten children are sitting in a cramped room made of tin and paper within the premises. The pillars are rusting and the structure is held up with iron supports. It’s a threat to our kids’ lives,” said Sheetal Warde, a parent.

Despite the deteriorating condition and the BMC’s own declaration, students continue to be barred from entering the new MPS building, which remains unused due to the lack of a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. On Monday, frustrated parents led by Asha Londhe and Tayyaba Sheikh moved the students and classroom benches into the new school building in protest.

“For three years we’ve been following up with the authorities. Nothing has changed,” said Shital Warde, whose three children attend the school. “Now that the BMC has itself said the building is unsafe, we’re simply asking them to shift the children to the new building. But officials say it doesn’t have the fire NOC and are instead telling us to move the children to an MPS in Sahyadri Nagar, which is 20 minutes away. That’s not a solution.” Warde added that parents were informed the school would remain closed for two hours on Tuesday for an inspection.

The situation has also caught the attention of political representatives. Former corporator Rakhi Jadhav, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), has written to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. In her letter, she stated, “The lives of children are in danger in the old school building. The adjacent MPS building is new and safe. Why is it not being used? There is growing suspicion that the BMC is planning to hand over the new school to a private institution.”

A BMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the issue. “The new building does not yet have an occupation certificate. A water tank also needs to be constructed before it is ready for use. Until then, we cannot officially move students into it.”

Meanwhile, parents have made it clear that they will no longer allow their children to sit in an unsafe building. For now, classes are being held in the new building, despite the lack of official approval.