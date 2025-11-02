Parents upset about ‘faulty’ medical college admission process, threaten legal action

MUMBAI: Several parents and students have raised serious concerns over the medical admission process in the state, alleging that the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell failed to follow the updated guidelines of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The issue has left many students, who were allotted seats under the all-India quota but did not take admission, unable to secure seats under the state quota. Representative photo . (Photo by HT Archives) (Hindustan Times)

Parents claim this confusion arose because the CET Cell released the third round of state-level allotments before receiving the final list of admitted students from the MCC. According to the new rules, issued after a Supreme Court directive, state authorities are required to publish their merit list only after getting the final list of admitted students from the all-India quota. This step ensures that students who have already secured seats nationally are not considered again at the state level.

A parent from Pune explained, “My daughter got a physiotherapy seat in the second round of MCC but was waiting for an MBBS seat in the third round. When she got allotted a private medical college, we visited the college, but the fees were too high for us. We decided to opt for physiotherapy again under the state quota but the system didn’t allow us to fill the option form because it showed she was already allotted a seat in the MCC round. This is unfair and has left us stuck.”

Counsellor Sachin Bangad from Latur said that the CET Cell should have waited for the MCC to release the list of finally admitted students before announcing its own third round. “Until last year, this process was properly followed,” he said. “But this year, despite the MCC’s fresh circular, the CET Cell released the list early, which caused overlapping and confusion for several students.”

Activist Sudha Shenoy also criticised the move, saying, “Other states waited for the MCC’s final list before releasing their own. Maharashtra should have done the same. The delay would have been just one or two days, but it could have saved many students from losing their chance.”

Parents have now demanded that the CET Cell publish a revised merit list or allow affected students to take admission on a case-by-case basis. Some have warned that if the issue is not addressed soon, they will take legal action.

Meanwhile, an official from the CET Cell said that the process followed was as per the admission guidelines issued earlier in the brochure. “We have prepared the allotment list based on the information available at the time,” he said. “Students usually understand the rules before filling their options. The admission booklet clearly mentions that allotments are made according to available data.”

Bangad pointed out that no allotments were made for the 50 additional seats approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in a private medical college in Solapur. “The NMC approved 50 extra seats for the Solapur-based private college on October 17, and the CET Cell released its allotment list on October 30. This means there was enough time to include those seats in the round,” he said. Bangad added that because of this delay, students who were interested in the Solapur college but were allotted seats elsewhere in the third round will now lose the opportunity to apply for these newly approved seats in future rounds.