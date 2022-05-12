Passport can’t be impounded merely due to FIR: HC
Mumbai Observing that mere registration of an FIR and filing of a charge sheet cannot be grounds for impounding the passport of an accused, the Bombay high court (HC) held that the decision of impounding the passport has to be based on the merit of each case.
The observations were made by the HC in a petition filed by a businessman from Thane, whose passport was impounded after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged a case against him.
The man approached the HC after the appellate passport officer rejected his plea for release of the impounded passport on the grounds that a criminal case was pending against him.
The division bench of justice Revati Mohite Dere and justice Madhav Jamdar, while hearing the petition of Sanjib Das, a businessman who was booked by the CBI in 2017, was informed by advocate Aseem Naphade that the petition was filed after the appellate authority rejected the application of his client for release of his passport without assigning any reason.
Das’ passport had been impounded under section 10(3)(e) of the Passport Act, 1967, which states, “The passport authority may impound or cause to be impounded or revoke a passport or travel document if proceedings in respect of an offence alleged to have been committed by the holder of the passport or travel document are pending before a criminal court in India;”
Naphade submitted that the deputy passport officer, Mumbai by a March 7, 2019 order, had impounded Das’ passport based on the above-mentioned section of the Passport Act. Aggrieved by the impounding, Das had written to the chief passport officer, Mumbai, appealing against the impounding order. However, by a November 15, 2019 order, the appeal was dismissed.
Naphade informed the bench that no reason was assigned for the dismissal. “Chief passport officer’s opinion that registration of an FIR leads to impounding of the passport is legally not sustainable, and as such shows non-application of mind,” Naphade had argued.
In light of this, he sought to call for the records from the Regional Passport office, Mumbai and on perusal thereof be pleased to quash and set aside the impugned order dated November 15, 2019 passed by the Chief Passport Officer, Mumbai.
The bench said, “The said authority has not considered the appeal on merits, and as such, we deem it appropriate to quash and set aside the impugned order dated November 15, 2019, passed by the Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer and remit the matter back to the said authority i.e. Joint Secretary (PSP) & Chief Passport Officer, to consider the petitioner’s appeal afresh, on its own merits, in accordance with law.” The court also directed the chief passport officer to decide on the application within four weeks.
-
Pawar blames Modi for wrong economic policies, says India won’t go Sri Lanka way
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday hit out at prime minister Narendra Modi, blaming him for the 'wrong economic policies that led to the current financial crisis'. He, however, said there was no fear of India going the Sri Lanka way because of the robust democratic structure given by Dr BR Ambedkar. Pawar said the clever decisions made by people had saved the country from being plunged into a crisis.
-
Dacoity attempt foiled in Thane; four arrested
The police foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested four persons in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday. A preliminary probe revealed that the accused were planning dacoities at farmhouses in Thane city and Karjat, he said. Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act have been registered against Premkumar alias Pappu Ramlakhan Singh (51), Datta Vishnu Patil (30), Surajkumar Sadanand Yadav (19) and Kundankumar Ramesh Singh (42), the official said.
-
HC rejects plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in Taj Mahal
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of idols of Hindu deities. A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi observed that the petition was not maintainable. Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge had filed RTI seeking details of these locked facts. The petition lies outside the powers of judicial review, said the court.
-
Gyanvapi case: Court retains official, survey to be completed by May 17
VARANASI A court in Varanasi on Thursday rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex here and ordered the completion of the task by May 17. The court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar pronounced the order a day after the hearing on the petition seeking the removal of advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra had concluded.
-
Youth Cong chief, others detained during protest in Bhopal
Police here on Thursday detained around 60 Congress leaders including Youth Congress chief Shrinivas BV as they tried to reach Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence to protest against "inflation, unemployment and atrocities against tribals." Addressing the protesters at a nearby crossing, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said the BJP government has failed to rein in inflation, unemployment and corruption.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics