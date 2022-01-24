Patole’s remarks on Modi anger BJP

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has landed in another controversy following his remarks reportedly against prime minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media in Nashik, Patole said, “Whose wife runs away is named as Modi.”

Reacting to this, the BJP has announced state-wide agitations. BJP workers in various parts of the state burnt the effigy of Patole.

“His comments are shameful. He forgot that he was talking about the prime minister of the country. Patole needs to be given psychological treatment. He has insulted half a billion women of the country. We will stage state-wide protests against Patole,” BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

Patole later issued a video, denying to have said anything against the prime minister.

“I repeated what a local goon said in a village. It was not against the prime minister. We do not have only one Modi in our country. There are many Modis…Nirav and Lalit too are Modis. In fact, BJP leaders are defaming the PM by linking my statement with him. They want to divert the key issues like unemployment etc. by politicising such a petty thing,” he said.

Patole last week kicked up a row when he said “he can beat Modi, abuse Modi” as he ensured to remain clean in politics. The BJP submitted complaints in 100 police stations demanding an FIR against the Congress leader.