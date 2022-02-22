Patra Chawl revamp finally takes off after 14 years

Mumbai: The controversial Patra Chawl redevelopment project spread across 47 acres of prime plot in Goregaon finally took off on Tuesday after the 14-year-long wait. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the revived Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

Among many controversies and allegations involving Patra Chawl, the latest was the accusation made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who claimed that BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj siphoned off money from PMC Bank to buy plots in the chawl.

The project was also in the news when it was taken up by Guru Ashish, a subsidiary of HDIL company headed by Rakesh WadhwansWadhawan was arrested on charges of money laundering in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fraud case. While 672 tenants were left homeless, Ashish sold a portion of land to three builders who constructed sale towers.

Tenants heaved a sigh of relief as the project was revived and inaugurated by Thackeray.

The chief minister acknowledged the struggle of the locals who have been homeless for years awaiting their new houses. “Your long struggle has finally borne fruit. This is an acknowledgement that we can implement any project if we have the will to do so,” said Thackeray. He also appealed to the people not to sell their new houses.

The inauguration took place in the presence of top MVA leaders like NCP chief Sharad Pawar, finance minister Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and housing minister Jitendra Awhad.

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has been appointed as the nodal agency and they have selected Relcon Infrastructure to execute this project.

The revival has given hope to 672 original tenants who have been languishing for the last 14 years as the original builder indulged in large scale malpractices and abandoned the project.

Patra Chawl was originally a barrack constructed by the British Government during the Second World War. The tenants lived in a 265 sq ft area.

Rajesh Dalvi, President, Siddharth Nagar Cooperative Society, an association of the tenants called it a big day for the residents. “We held hundreds of meetings and agitations to achieve our goal. Unfortunately, more than 200 people have died waiting for houses in this interim period,” Dalvi said, adding that “every household is yet to receive more than ₹25 lakh in rent from the builders”.

Housing minister Jitendra Awhad assured them that their dues will be paid.

Speaking at the event, Pawar asked the state government to also focus on housing for the police personnel.

The redevelopment of Patrawala Chawl in Siddharth Nagar has been mired in controversy due to the builder’s failure to provide new houses to existing tenants, depriving Mhada of its share of flats and for not paying rent to tenants.

In 2008, Mhada allowed Guru Ashish to redevelop and rehabilitate 675 chawl tenants. However, Mhada received complaints that he had sold the project to HDIL. Ashish denied these claims.

The sale portion was sold to three builders who constructed and sold apartments in these towers.

A 2018 report by the then housing secretary Sanjay Kumar found that an error in the calculation of the Patra Chawl area caused losses to the tune of ₹474 crore.

