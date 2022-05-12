Pawar blames Modi for wrong economic policies, says India won’t go Sri Lanka way
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday hit out at prime minister Narendra Modi, blaming him for the ‘wrong economic policies that led to the current financial crisis’. He, however, said there was no fear of India going the Sri Lanka way because of the robust democratic structure given by Dr BR Ambedkar.
“It’s true our country is facing a severe financial crisis at present. Decisions such as demonetisation made without people’s participation are mainly responsible for it. During the outbreak of Covid-19, people were asked to bang plates and utensils, which was not the solution. Many such things have happened; it’s unfortunate,” Pawar said in Pune’s Purandar.
About the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the former Union agriculture minister said the advantage for India was its strong constitution written by Dr Ambedkar. “The constitution has kept us independent. It was Babasaheb [Ambedkar], who helped us unite the country and this has to be admitted. In Sri Lanka, political leaders have almost lost power; people are on roads. In Pakistan, the prime minister was removed last month. In the past, the then prime minister [Zulfikar Ali] Bhutto was assassinated. There are many such examples. In the absence of a strong constitution, democracy is often in crisis in our neighborhood, but India is in a better position because of our robust democratic structure,” the NCP chief said.
Pawar said the clever decisions made by people had saved the country from being plunged into a crisis.
“When the then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed emergency in 1975, people realised that democracy was in danger and they defeated her. Again, Morarji Desai and others, who came to power by defeating Indira Gandhi, were removed after people understood that they could not run the government. It means people are clever. The United Progressive Alliance-led Congress government in which the NCP was one of the alliance partners made a mistake and is being punished. Those who will come forward to take corrective measures, they will be given the opportunity,” he said.
Dacoity attempt foiled in Thane; four arrested
The police foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested four persons in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday. A preliminary probe revealed that the accused were planning dacoities at farmhouses in Thane city and Karjat, he said. Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act have been registered against Premkumar alias Pappu Ramlakhan Singh (51), Datta Vishnu Patil (30), Surajkumar Sadanand Yadav (19) and Kundankumar Ramesh Singh (42), the official said.
HC rejects plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in Taj Mahal
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of idols of Hindu deities. A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi observed that the petition was not maintainable. Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge had filed RTI seeking details of these locked facts. The petition lies outside the powers of judicial review, said the court.
Gyanvapi case: Court retains official, survey to be completed by May 17
VARANASI A court in Varanasi on Thursday rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex here and ordered the completion of the task by May 17. The court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar pronounced the order a day after the hearing on the petition seeking the removal of advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra had concluded.
Youth Cong chief, others detained during protest in Bhopal
Police here on Thursday detained around 60 Congress leaders including Youth Congress chief Shrinivas BV as they tried to reach Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence to protest against "inflation, unemployment and atrocities against tribals." Addressing the protesters at a nearby crossing, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said the BJP government has failed to rein in inflation, unemployment and corruption.
Man, parents booked for killing wife over dowry, dumping body on railway tracks in Pune
PUNE A man, his parents, and brother were booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police late on Wednesday night for the murder of the man's wife over dowry payment. Sharma's was identified as Anjali Sharma, 30, who lived with her husband in a room at Bhaskar Plaza in Shastrinagar area of Kasarwadi, Pune. Two of the four accused were identified as Ankit Sharma and his father Rajesh Sharma, according to the police.
