Pawar requests fresh date to appear before Bhima Koregaon commission

Mumbai NCP chief Sharad Pawar requested the Bhima Koregaon probe commission for a fresh date as he will not be able to appear before it this week. The commission asked him to submit an application that will be considered.

Pawar was summoned by the Commission on February 23 and 24. The hearing is on at state government’s Sahyadri guest house, Malabar Hill where Pawar paid a courtesy visit and requested a later date. “He (Sharad Pawar) was asked to file a written application which will be considered on February 23,” said VV Palnitkar, secretary of the commission.

In his affidavit filed in October 2018, Pawar had said that he is not in a position to hold any particular organisation responsible for the violence but blamed the state’s law enforcement agencies for their failure to prevent the violence.

However, on February 18, 2020, the NCP chief alleged that right-wing activists Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote were responsible for creating an atmosphere of animosity in the area among the locals ahead of the 200th anniversary celebrations of the 1818 war at the memorial in Pune district, which led to violence on January 1, 2018. He had said prior to this, there was no history of a rift between locals and visiting Dalits, who gathered every year at the war memorial.

The two-member commission, headed by retired high court justice JN Patel, was constituted by the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government on February 9, 2018, to probe into the sequence of events that led to violence on the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018.