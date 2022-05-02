Pawar’s nephew refuses to accept Krishi award from Governor
Mumbai Rajendra Pawar, the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, refused to accept the state government’s Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Ratna Award from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday.
Rajendra chose not to even attend the ceremony, where awards were given to farmers by the Governor in Nashik. His decision comes after Koshiyari made ‘objectionable statements’ against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.
“I would like to accept the award from the office of agriculture department instead of taking it from the Governor, who made statements without understanding the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and disturbed the peace of the state,” Pawar said.
The award is being given by the state agriculture department to the people for their excellent work in the field of agriculture every year. Rajendra Pawar’s name was declared for the award back in 2019, but the ceremony didn’t take place because of the pandemic.
Rajendra is the son of Pawar’s elder brother Appasaheb Pawar and is the father of Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA from Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency. Like his father, Rajendra stayed away from politics and is working in the agriculture sector. He is the chairman of Agricultural Development Trust, Baramati, where the NCP chief is the president.
Raj Bhavan officials declined to comment on the issue.
In February, Governor Koshyari had kicked up a controversy as he said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would have been nothing without his guru, Samarth Ramdas.
“Who would have known Shivaji Maharaj without Samarth Ramdas,” Koshyari had said in a statement while pointing out the importance of a teacher in life.
In March, Governor Koshyari found himself in a fresh controversy after he was captured on video mocking the child marriage of social activists Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. “Savitribai was married off at the age of 10 and her husband was 13-year-old at that time. Now, think about it, what must girls and boys be thinking after getting married,” Koshyari was heard saying in a video.
Apart from Koshyari, the award ceremony was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat among others. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray too virtually attended the ceremony.
-
Punjab: All steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, says minister
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that all measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers in the state. Singh, who visited the Rajpura Thermal Power Plant, also said that the state power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, is geared up to meet the increased demand for electricity during the coming paddy sowing season. The paddy sowing season in Punjab starts in June.
-
Ludhiana cops go all out to shed extra kilos
Taking the challenge set by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on losing extra weight seriously, the police personnel have started sweating out to shed extra kilos by walking, playing volleyball, doing yoga and stretching. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic 2) Karnail Singh said due to odd duty hours, the police personnel merely find time to do exercise or yoga due to which they face physical problems, including obesity, diabetes and stress.
-
Solid waste: ₹35-crore fine slapped on urban local bodies in Punjab
While the municipal corporations (MCs) of Amritsar and Ludhiana, with population above 10 lakh each, have been directed to pay ₹2.2 crore each, the Jalandhar MC has to pay a penalty of ₹1.1 crore for violating the rules and failing to deal with legacy waste. There are 163 ULBs in the state.
-
Study: Only 35% women feel access routes to Metro stations in Mumbai are safe
Mumbai: 35% of women commuters and 38% of men commuters travelling on the city's first Metro corridor between Versova and Ghatkopar purchase their tickets or cards through digital modes, reveals a study conducted to gauge differences in the travel preference of men and women. Only 35% of women felt that access routes to the stations are safe compared to more than 50% of men who felt perfectly safe on the same routes.
-
‘CM Bommai doing a good job’: BSY rules out leadership change
Bengaluru Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday dismissed speculation of a change in leadership and threw his weight behind his successor, Basavaraj Bommai. “There is nothing of the sort (change of chief minister). Chief minister Basavraj Bommai is doing a good job and as far as I know, there is no change,” Yediyurappa said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics