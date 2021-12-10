Pay-and-park attendant outside Kalyan station arrested for missing 2-wheeler

The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested an attendant with a pay-and-park facility outside the Kalyan station after a two-wheeler went missing from the parking lot earlier this week.

The accused is alleged to have scratched out the entry about the vehicle from his register to shirk responsibility of its disappearance when confronted by its owner.

According to the Kalyan GRP, the accused has been identified as Amol Shinde (24). The police said that he was arrested after Kalyan resident, Appu Dutta (40), a government servant employed with the State government’s Land Records department, filed a complaint.

The police said that on Tuesday, Dutta parked his bike in the pay-and-park area outside the station and went to his Mulund office by train, as per his daily routine. When he returned at night, he was unable to find his bike anywhere and approached Shinde.

“As it happened, Dutta had lost the receipt issued to him that morning when he paid for his parking slot. Dutta told this to Shinde and asked him to check his register as there would be an entry in it. Shinde looked through his register, found the entry and scratched it out in front of Dutta. Shinde then said that he had no idea about Dutta’s bike and that it was not his responsibility,” senior police inspector Valmik Shardul, Kalyan GRP said.

The incident led to an argument between Dutta and Shinde, and Dutta subsequently approached the police on Wednesday morning. After recording a statement from Dutta, the police registered an FIR and arrested Shinde the same day.

The police have charged Shinde with destruction of a document or record to prevent its production as evidence, criminal breach of trust by person entrusted with property and cheating under the Indian Penal Code. After being produced in court, he was remanded in police custody till Sunday.

“There are no CCTV cameras covering the parking lot, and we are trying to find out if there have been similar instances of vehicles going missing in the past. We shall be writing to railway authorities to seek this information as well as bring this matter to their notice,” Shardul said.

Central Railway officials said that there are no hard and fast conditions imposed on private pay-and-park operators regarding installation of CCTV cameras, and it is left to the operators as to how best they can ensure the security of the vehicles left in their care.