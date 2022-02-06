Peddar Road flyover opposed by Lata Mangeshkar and locals remain only on papers today

Mumbai: Two decades ago, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar echoed the voice of the South Mumbai residents to oppose a mega flyover project at Peddar Road passing near her residence Prabhu Kunj in south Mumbai. Conceived in 2000, the plan to have a 4.1km bridge on Pedder Road from Girgaum Chowpatty to Haji Ali Junction saw stiff opposition from the local residents, including Mangeshkar and her sister Asha Bhosle.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), nodal agency for the flyover, took public consultation twice in 2008 and 2011, however, the project was finally junked in 2016 for unfavourable views. Instead, an ambitious Coastal Road project was planned for the 10km stretch, which was an alternative to the flyover, connecting Princess Street and Worli.

Mangeshkar had once jokingly said about shifting out of the area if the flyover was constructed. Several ministers from the state government and political parties at the time publicly expressed their views for resolving the issue by having dialogue with Mangeshkar, but the project never saw light of the day.

Local residents of Peddar Road too opposed the project vociferously.

The 4.1km Peddar Road flyover was aimed at improving the connectivity between south and north Mumbai by reducing the traffic snarls. According to the plan, the flyover would have bypassed dozens of traffic signals, reducing travel time between Chowpatty and Haji Ali.

The project was proposed to cut 45 minutes rush-hour travel time from Haji Ali Junction to Girgaum Chowpatty.

An official of MSRDC shared, “The project remains only on paper now and there is no movement for it, considering the construction of the coastal road, there is no need for the flyover.” The official also cited technical challenges as another possible reason for the project not taking off.