Truck runs over 32-year-old pedestrian near Bhiwandi

THANE: A 32-year-old pedestrian was killed late Tuesday night after an allegedly speeding container truck ran over him on the Thane-Nashik highway near Bhiwandi. Police said the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled after the accident. He was booked on Wednesday for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. (Shutterstock)

The deceased, Umashankar Mahesh Sharma, worked at a small company and was returning home. According to the police, around 11.30pm on Wednesday, Sharma was standing by the roadside to cross the road near the rickshaw stand along the Bhiwandi bypass. A container truck going towards Bhiwandi was allegedly speeding and struck him with force. Sharma fell and came under the rear wheels of the vehicle, resulting in his death on the spot.

Based on a complaint by a police officer, a case was registered at the Kongaon police station on Tuesday. The accused driver was booked under section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The body was taken to the Indira Gandhi Government Hospital in Bhiwandi for postmortem. Sub-inspector Vaibhav Muble, who is leading the investigation, said, “Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was speeding in a congested area. We have identified the truck and are actively working to trace the absconding driver.”

Raju Jadhav, an eyewitness, runs a tea stall near the rickshaw stand. He said, “The speeding truck came out of nowhere. Before anyone could react, it had already hit the man. People began shouting, but the driver didn’t stop. He just left the truck and ran away.”