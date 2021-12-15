Pedestrians, cyclists and auto riders were most vulnerable to fatalities in Mumbai

Mumbai: A report released by the Mumbai traffic police and other agencies reveal that in 2020 - pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and three-wheeler occupants were the most vulnerable to fatal road accidents amounting 93% deaths in Mumbai.

With two and three-wheeler drivers at 39%, 10% passengers and 42% were hit-and-run cases, killing 57% of pedestrians, despite the lockdown.

The study also highlighted that the road crash fatalities in Mumbai dropped by 45% between 2010 and 2020, coming down to 350 from 637 ten years back.

Rajvardhan Sinha, joint commissioner of police (traffic) said, “This report plays a key role in highlighting the areas that need immediate focus and intervention. The declining trend in crash fatalities in Mumbai is a positive one. We are committed to working with all the relevant government stakeholders to bring these numbers down further.”

The report, which was jointly released by traffic cops and Bloomberg Philanthropies for Global Road Safety and partners, noted that maximum drivers involved in most of the fatal accidents in the city last year were in the age group of 20-24 years.

Dr Sara Whitehead, public health and preventive medicine consultant, Vital Strategies, said “The steady decline in traffic deaths over the last decade in Mumbai illustrates that the interventions being implemented have worked. More lives can be saved by examining the data and crafting measures to address the causes of road crashes.”

After analysing 184 km roads in Mumbai the crash analysis team found that males made up not only the largest number of victims (80%) but also the perpetrators responsible for the fatal crashes. It has been found that 99% of the drivers found “at fault” in road crash-related deaths were males.