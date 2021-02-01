IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Personal Finance: Wedding planning 101
For representational purposes only. (FILE)
For representational purposes only. (FILE)
mumbai news

Personal Finance: Wedding planning 101

What’s the one thing that two people who are about to get hitched should talk about but never do? Financial planning. Read to find out how to have that conversation.
READ FULL STORY
By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:12 AM IST

What’s the one thing that two people who are about to get hitched should talk about but never do? Financial planning. Here’s how to have that conversation.

It’s not enough to know each other’s incomes before getting hitched. You must also be aware of each others’ loans and liabilities, whether personal, home or education and those that are in process of being repaid.

Credit card debt and any consequent penalty would also take a toll on your earnings; considering banks these share details of borrowers rather actively, it makes sense to discuss current loans and their repayment status.

A foreign trip for honeymoon involves substantial expenditure, so you’ll need some short-term financial planning. It would also help to plan such a huge spending together. Financial goals depend on one’s risk aptitude, and that differs from person to person. Couples must sit together and discuss possible investment options, contributions that each would make to their shared goals and the kind of instruments they would want to invest in.

Raj Khosla, founder and managing director, MyMoneyMantra, financial services marketplace said, “Both partners should be transparent about their present incomes and their outlook towards savings, expenses and also risk appetite. The portfolio should comprise a mix of fixed income instruments, equity and debt funds, preferably mutual fund SIPs involving blue chips, multi-cap and hybrid schemes for different life stages.”

“Since life is an evolving panorama with unplanned outcomes, an annual review and rebalance of portfolio is essential. When nearing your goals, remember to cut down on risky propositions,” he added.

Couples often accuse each other of spendthrift behaviour. One way to tackle this is to budget your combined take-home money in such a way that there is enough left to pay off common expenses including grocery bills, utility payments, rent, insurance premiums and loan repayments in the beginning and added disbursal on child support later.

Depending on the disposable income, couples can choose to retain their individual savings accounts or opt for a joint savings account in a bank.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, an online market place for financial products, said, “Marriage involves not just building a life between you and your spouse, but also about shouldering responsibilities for both your families. Unless you are honest and open about financial matters, you will find it difficult to meet your individual and couple goals... Discuss openly where you stand in terms of assets, liabilities, income, loans, etc. and where you want to go from there. Together, you could chip away at any liabilities at hand, fulfil your aspirations, and handle your responsibilities with ease.”

The importance of insurance is known to many, though very few secure themselves through it. Loans incur liabilities. The sudden death of one partner can leave the other with a host of responsibilities and liabilities.

A good way to tackle this is for couples to buy life insurance policies equivalent to the loans that they have borrowed, so as to ensure timely and complete loan repayment with the insurance amount.

Pankaj Verma, Head-Underwriting, SBI General Insurance, a joint venture general insurance company, said, “A comprehensive health insurance plan is now more essential than ever before. It covers the risk of saving you and your family from sudden financial burdens due to any unforeseen medical emergency by providing maximum coverage flexibility and convenience in the long term. Such plans provide extensive coverage, including hospitalisation, OPD consultations, daycare treatment, and so on. Apart from these core benefits, health Insurance comes with a key benefit of helping save tax under section 80D of the Income Tax law.”

It seems awkward to discuss retirement even before the wedding. But, as we’ve said often enough, planning isn’t fixed in stone — start and revisit, but start you must.

“A prudent investment strategy includes a systematic and diversified investment in long-term saving instruments, which also provides tax benefits,” said Akhil Chandna, associate partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, an integrated Assurance, Tax and Advisory firm.

“Some of the good long-term investment options include investment in infrastructure bonds, National Pension Scheme, equity-linked tax saving instruments and tax-saving FDs. Buying Unit Linked Insurance Plan is another good long-term investment option wherein flexibility has been provided to switch between equity and debt,” he added.

Just remember to plan your retirement ages in alignment with the maturation of these saving instruments.

Personal Finance is a weekly feature that aims to provide our readers pertinent and helpful financial information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Representational picture. (HT Photo)
Representational picture. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

BDS admissions: 30 seats vacant after 8th round in Maharashtra institutes

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:06 AM IST
After eighth round of admission, around 30 seats in state government dental institutes remain vacant
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra government submitted that it was keen to coordinate with other states to strengthen inter-state cooperation on rescue, rehabilitation, safe return, reintegration of victims of trafficking and prosecution of offenders. (Getty Images/Vetta)
The Maharashtra government submitted that it was keen to coordinate with other states to strengthen inter-state cooperation on rescue, rehabilitation, safe return, reintegration of victims of trafficking and prosecution of offenders. (Getty Images/Vetta)
mumbai news

Submit status of anti-human trafficking units: Bombay HC to Maharashtra government

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state and Central government to provide details of the anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) set up in Maharashtra and what measures have been taken to ensure that the law is being implemented in letter and spirit
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uday Samant.
Uday Samant.
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt may reopen colleges soon; Samant meets Koshyari after criticism

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The state government is likely to restart offline lectures in colleges and universities soon, said Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister on Sunday, after meeting the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last week, the Association of Hospitals (AOH), a trust of private hospitals, approached the BMC seeking permission to allow them to vaccinate beneficiaries. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Last week, the Association of Hospitals (AOH), a trust of private hospitals, approached the BMC seeking permission to allow them to vaccinate beneficiaries. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s private hospitals to be inspected ahead of starting Covid-19 vaccination drives

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Hospitals send infrastructure details to civic body; BMC awaits nod to allow private units to join, says will assess them on Centre’s rules
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP MP Supriya Sula and her husband Sadanand were present at the engagement ceremony of Purvashi Raut, daughter of Sena leader Sanjay Raut, at a hotel in Santacruz. (Supriya Sule/Twitter)
NCP MP Supriya Sula and her husband Sadanand were present at the engagement ceremony of Purvashi Raut, daughter of Sena leader Sanjay Raut, at a hotel in Santacruz. (Supriya Sule/Twitter)
mumbai news

Mumbai: BJP, NCP, Sena leaders come together for Sanjay Raut’s daughter’s engagement

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Senior leaders from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on Sunday once again came together under one roof, for the engagement of Purvashi Raut, daughter of senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut at a five-star hotel in Santacruz
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 12,000 to 13,000 deliveries are recorded in Bhiwandi town in a year, of which 3,000 to 4,000 are non- institutional, BNMC's health officer Dr K R Kharat said.(PTI Photo. Representative image)
Around 12,000 to 13,000 deliveries are recorded in Bhiwandi town in a year, of which 3,000 to 4,000 are non- institutional, BNMC's health officer Dr K R Kharat said.(PTI Photo. Representative image)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: BNMC to make institutional deliveries compulsory

PTI, Maharashtra
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The civic body will soon appoint 20 'Arogya Sakhis' in every health centre of BNMC for implementation of this programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai local train services resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June last year.
Mumbai local train services resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June last year.
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains to open to public from Feb 1: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Travel by local trains, lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo:Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
File Photo:Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena slams Centre for imposing 'BJP's democrazy'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:36 AM IST
"Farmers being beaten up, honest journalists being jailed, genuine protests being discredited, arrogance of those in positions of power at its peak. This isn't democracy but BJP's democrazy," Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staircase under the main dome of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 128- year-old headquarters. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Staircase under the main dome of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 128- year-old headquarters. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

A walk to remember inside iconic Mumbai civic body building

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:59 AM IST
On Saturday, the civic body conducted the first heritage tour at 4.30pm with 15 citizens through the headquarters, followed by the second tour at 5.30pm. The next two tours are scheduled for Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to vaccinate frontline workers from February first week

By Rupsa.Chakraborty and Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Following instructions from the Centre, the BMC will start vaccinating frontline workers from the first week of February, along with healthcare workers (HCWs). This is in line with the Maharashtra government’s decision on Saturday to begin vaccination of frontline workers from February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers seated outside a vaccine centre at Rajawadi Hospital on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Health workers seated outside a vaccine centre at Rajawadi Hospital on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

39,690 health workers got Covid-19 vaccine shots in first 10 days in Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Record number of 6,351 health workers immunised on Saturday; BMC says jabs can go up to 50,000 a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
Construction of a wall along Waldhuni river at Gauripada, Kalyan (W). (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
Construction of a wall along Waldhuni river at Gauripada, Kalyan (W). (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM help sought over Kalyan park project affecting Waldhuni river

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The city park project in Kalyan has hit a roadblock with an environmental activist from Ambernath writing to the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the project as it encroaches on the Waldhuni river
READ FULL STORY
Close
School bus owners have been out of business for the past 10 months as the schools were shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT FILE)
School bus owners have been out of business for the past 10 months as the schools were shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Out of biz for 10 months, Mumbai school bus owners demand monthly allowance

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Schools bus owners from Mumbai, who have been out of business since the past 10 months as schools are shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, have now demanded that the state government grant them a monthly stipend to take care of maintenance costs for the buses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commissioner of police, Bipin Kumar Singh, said that with some minor alteration in the model, the thefts could be avoided and they would be conveying the same to the company. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
The commissioner of police, Bipin Kumar Singh, said that with some minor alteration in the model, the thefts could be avoided and they would be conveying the same to the company. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai cops to write to bike makers about flaw that is leading to thefts

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The Navi Mumbai police are planning to write to the Royal Enfield Bullet bike manufacturers to alert them about the recent modus operandi of the theft of these two-wheelers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all universities in the state, had called a video conference meeting of all the vice-chancellors to review annual audit, filling up vacant posts and preparations of the universities for starting physical classes. (HT FILE )
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all universities in the state, had called a video conference meeting of all the vice-chancellors to review annual audit, filling up vacant posts and preparations of the universities for starting physical classes. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Vice-chancellors seek Governor’s nod to start physical classes

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:07 AM IST
As all the universities and higher education institutions are ready to start physical classes, but they are unable to do so without permission from the state government, all the vice-chancellors demanded permission from the governor to start physical classes at colleges, stated a release issued by Raj Bhavan on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP