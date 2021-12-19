Petition filed in HC seeking removal of odium from father Stan Swamy’s name

MUMBAI: A petition has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) by father Frazer Mascarenhas against the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state of Maharashtra, seeking removal of the odium of guilt from the name of his deceased senior, father Stan Swamy, who passed away due to various medical complications at Holy Family hospital on July 5.

The petition was filed after the counsels for father Swamy, appearing in the priest’s bail application, sought a declaration that father Swamy was innocent in the Elgar Parishad case as all accusations against him had been cleared due to his demise. The HC agreed that the deceased priest’s friends and close acquaintances were well within their rights to get his name cleared of the accusations however it directed them to file a separate petition for the declaration.

The petition filed through senior advocate Mihir Desai and advocate Mihir Joshi, stated that apart from seeking clearing the name of the 83-year-old from the accusations against him in the Elgar Parishad case, the petition also sought a proper enquiry into his custodial death. The petition sought permission for father Mascarenhas, who has been authorised by the Jamshedpur Jesuit province to participate in the magisterial enquiry and to ensure that the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission are adhered to in the enquiry.

The petition stated that the March 22 observation of the special NIA court that father Swamy was prima facie involved in the Elgar Parishad case had caused widespread hatred against the priest, which was evident from an incident at Mangaluru. The petition referred to the incident where a Jesuit institution was not allowed to name a garden after father Swamy due to the special NIA court’s observations. The petition stated that as father Swamy was not placed on trial before he passed away, he should be absolved of the accusations and his name should be cleared as per the rules.

The petition also stated that the apathy of the NIA and the prison authorities had resulted in the health of the octogenarian priest deteriorating and resulting in his demise and hence, a judicial enquiry by a magistrate should be held and father Mascarenhas should be allowed to participate in it along with his legal representative.

On November 24, the HC, which was hearing father Swamy’s appeals against the rejection of his bail application on medical grounds by the special NIA court, had agreed that an enquiry was necessary into the death of father Swamy. The court had held that as the appeals could not be maintained in the absence of the priest, it was disposing of the appeals but allowing father Mascarenhas to file a separate petition. The petition was registered in the HC on December 18, and is expected to come up for hearing in due course.

In his application for bail on medical grounds filed in the HC in May, father Swamy had alleged that while he was able to carry out chores on his own before his arrest last year, soon after being lodged at Taloja jail his condition deteriorated and he had to take the help of his fellow inmates to carry out his chores. During a video conference appearance before the HC on May 21, father Swamy had stated that due to his failing health, he desired to go back home. He had also said that he would prefer to die in jail rather than being shifted to Sir J J hospital. Thereafter, the HC had allowed him to be shifted to Holy Family hospital where his condition had further deteriorated after the hearing of his bail application was adjourned from time to time. He passed away on July 5.

