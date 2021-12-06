Petition in HC seeks cancellation of 2% reservation for SBCs

Mumbai A petition seeking cancellation of the two per cent reservation granted to the Special Backward Class (SBC) category in public employment has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) on the grounds that the reservation violates constitutional provisions, as it also takes the total reservation percentage in the state beyond 50 per cent.

The petition suggests that if the communities covered under SBC are found eligible for reservation, they should be included in the other backward classes (OBCs).

The petition filed by advocate Sanjeet Shukla on behalf of NGO Youth for Equality has questioned the government notification of December 8, 1994, granting two per cent reservation to certain communities and castes under the SBC category, contending that it takes the total reservation in Maharashtra to 52 per cent. The petition states that in Maharashtra, the reservations include reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) at 13 per cent, Scheduled Tribe (ST) at 7 per cent, de-notified tribes at 11 per cent, Other Backward Class (OBC) at 19 per cent and SBC at two per cent.

Shukla has contended that as the Constitution permits reservations up to 50 per cent, the additional two percent reservation given to SBC is not valid. It adds that the two per cent reservation in public services was brought in after the cabinet observed that there was a need to provide reservation to some caste, but there was no intention to create a new class of reservation.

The petition has stated that as no efforts were made to verify whether the castes and tribes included in SBC category were eligible for reservation. The petition added that if the concerned authorities find these castes and tribes in need of reservation, they should be included in the OBC category.

The petition was listed for hearing before a division bench of Justice Gautam Patel and Justice Madhav Jamdar on Monday, but could not be heard because of the paucity of time. The petition will be heard in due course now.

