Petition in HC seeks CBI probe into ‘fake encounter’ of Powai hostage-taker

MUMBAI: A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday, highlighting the “high-handedness” of the police in the “fake encounter” of Rohit Aarrya, the 50-year-old man who held 19 people, including 17 children, hostage at a studio in Powai on October 30. iMumbai, India - October 30, 2025: Rohit Arya, the man accused of taking 17 children hostage in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday, has died after being injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 30, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Aarrya, a filmmaker, had allegedly lured the children to RA Studio under the pretext of an audition before barricading them inside and threatening to set the place on fire. After hours of negotiations, the police stormed the premises and rescued all hostages unharmed.

During the operation, Aarrya was shot dead by assistant police inspector (API) Amol Waghmare from the Powai police’s anti-terrorist cell. According to the police, Waghmare opened fire after Aarrya “pointed a gun at him in the presence of children”. It was later revealed that Aarrya was carrying an air gun.

The petitioner, Shobha Buddhivant, a practising advocate, stated that Aarrya’s “fake encounter” was staged under the pretext of self-defence to eliminate him at the behest of political leaders, which is in clear violation of the Constitutional mandate. She asked for judicial intervention in the matter, which has “disturbed the public consciousness and loss of faith in the police force”. It is necessary to bring forth the real facts of the matter, she added.

In her petition, filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, Buddhivant highlighted that the preliminary investigations suggest Aarrya had been dealing with severe mental stress related to unpaid dues from a government school project contract.

Aarrya had reportedly claimed that the state government owed him around ₹2 crore and had staged protests in the past over the matter, including a hunger strike near the residence of former education minister Deepak Kesarkar. The state government, however, denied any unpaid dues, stating that the budget and expenditure details submitted by Aarrya were vague and lacked the necessary supporting documents.

Buddhivant contended that the encounter killing does not appear to be a “normal” one, as claimed by the Powai police, but a “well-planned murder” of the accused “to satisfy public anger and to save the real culprits of the crime”.

She urged that the investigation into Aarrya’s death be handed over to an agency outside Maharashtra to ensure fairness and impartiality. “The investigation needs to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and should be monitored by the high court”, the petition stated.

Citing the Badlapur school sexual assault case, where the accused, Akshay Shinde, was killed in a police encounter, the petitioner quoted the high court’s remarks in the case: “Our criminal justice system will acquire credibility only when the citizens at large are convinced that justice is based on the foundation of truth. For that, the primary condition is that investigation must be carried out fairly, freely and impartially”.

The petitioner argued that the state had violated the right to life of an accused, noting that the complaints against Aarrya are just allegations till the court finds him guilty. “Until then, he is innocent and cannot be presumed to be guilty. The police cannot take law into their own hands by executing him,” she said, adding that allowing such incidents to go unpunished would push the state “into the doldrums at the hands of police hooliganism”.

Buddhivant urged the court to direct the state to register an FIR against the concerned police officers for murder, criminal conspiracy and the disappearance of evidence. She also sought a court order directing that narcoanalysis, lie-detector, and brain-mapping tests be conducted on the police officers—namely, deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade, senior police inspector Jitendra Sonawane, and API Waghmare—and to dismiss them from their positions.