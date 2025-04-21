Menu Explore
Phasing out petrol, diesel vehicles from Mumbai roads will have cascading effect on economy: Govt

PTI |
Apr 21, 2025 08:07 PM IST

Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles from the city roads would have a cascading effect on the country's economy and public.

The government, in an affidavit filed on April 17 and submitted to a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice M S Karnik on Monday, stated that an expert committee formed to conduct a comprehensive study on the issue would need more time to submit its report.

On January 9, the high court, while hearing a bunch of petitions on the issue of air pollution in the city, directed the government to carry out a thorough study to decide if it would be feasible to phase out diesel and petrol vehicles from the roads of Mumbai and permit only CNG and electric ones.

The court then ordered that a committee be formed and a report be submitted within three months.

Joint transport commissioner Jayant Patil, in the affidavit, said as per the court order, a seven-member expert committee was formed on January 21, and has held five meetings.

The affidavit stated that the committee is gathering requisite information from the stakeholders and affected parties on the issue of whether petrol and diesel vehicles could be phased out completely and only CNG and electric vehicles would be allowed to ply in Mumbai.

"This policy will have a cascading effect on a huge section of population and the country's economy," the affidavit said.

Hence, a detailed, in-depth, exhaustive and extensive study needs to be done, and it is time-consuming, it said, adding the committee would require a longer time frame to arrive at its conclusive report.

The joint transport commissioner said the committee cannot give an outer time frame for completing the study but assured the court that it would be done expeditiously.

The court on Monday posted the matter for further hearing on April 29.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

