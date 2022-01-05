Physical classes in colleges, varsities suspended till February 15

Mumbai Due to a surge in Covid cases, the Maharashtra government has decided to shut down physical classes in colleges and universities till February 15. The state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant made the announcement on Wednesday.

He said that the examinations scheduled till February 15 will also be conducted online, except for three universities — Gondwana, Jalgaon and Nanded — where power supply is an issue.

The state government also decided to allow only 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to attend offices at colleges and universities on a rotation basis. The rest of the staff will have to work from home. This is being done to ensure they are not infected, Samant said in a virtual address on social platforms.

The decision has been made applicable to all universities that include deemed, self-financed and private universities, according to the higher and technical education minister.

The daily cases in Maharashtra crossed 18,000 on Tuesday. Going by the projections of the state health department, the active cases will breach 2,00,000-mark in the third week of this month and 3,00,000-mark by the first week of February.

“The safety of students, teaching and non-teaching staff is of utmost importance for us. Following the directives of the chief minister, we have decided to stop physical classes in colleges and universities until February 15. The exams scheduled in this period will also be held online. The decision on the examination scheduled to be conducted post February 15 will be taken in the coming days,” Samant said while making the announcement.

On Tuesday, he held a review meeting of the Covid situation with district collectors and divisional commissioners along with the vice-chancellors of the universities to understand the ground situation.

Samant stressed on the need for vaccination of students between the age group of 15 to 18 years and teaching and non-teaching staff who are yet to be vaccinated. “Those teaching and non-teaching staff who are yet to be vaccinated will be directed to get inoculated as early as possible. Since the Centre has allowed children between 15-18 years of age, it means colleges and polytechnics need to ensure their first and second-year students are vaccinated. This can be done by holding vaccination camps in consultation with district collectors,” the higher and education minister.

“We want to reopen colleges and varsities after February 15 and want students, parents, teachers and non-teaching staff to cooperate with the state government by following all Covid norms so that third wave can subside at the earliest,” he added.

City colleges welcome move

The state government’s decision has brought cheer and relief to students as well as colleges, many of who have personally contracted Covid in the last one week.

While the official announcement by the state government came only on Wednesday, several colleges had already decided to move their physical classes into online mode amidst rising cases.

“We reached out to the education department and enquired if the college principal can take a call to shut college and conduct online classes instead. Immediately, a decision was taken and staff and students were informed that classes, as well as ongoing practical exams, will be conducted online only,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal KC College, Churchgate.

Post-Christmas break, all classes starting January 3 have been conducted online and the non-teaching staff has been requested to attend college at 50% attendance only.

“Every second person in our college was under the weather and symptoms are so similar to flu, no one was sure what they had. Post-Christmas, we decided to move classes online because only a handful of students were ready to come for physical classes. I’m glad the government took the call to shut college campuses,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College Bandra. She herself is currently unwell and is awaiting her test results, she said.

In October 2021, state education minister Uday Samant announced the reopening of colleges in hybrid mode and requested colleges to bring back fully vaccinated staff and students for physical classes in a phased manner starting October 20. All MU affiliated colleges had been conducting hybrid classes since then and a handful of institutes have been conducting offline exams for smaller batches.

Recently, a handful of colleges came under fire for conducting offline classes as well as exams in January. Students of Mithibai College, Narsee Monjee College as well as the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) have been raising objections against the decision of respective college managements for conducting physical exams amidst rising Covid-19 cases among students and staff.

“There have been cases where students have caught the virus by attending lectures and despite bringing this to the notice of college authorities, nothing was changing. We are glad the government finally gave clarity in this matter and shut down college campuses,” said the parent of a student of NMIMS.

Krutika Desai, principal of Mithibai College in Vile Parle told HT that the institute has been taking all necessary steps to ensure students’ safety. “Every protocol on paper is being followed religiously and despite that, a student tested positive after failing to avoid public functions a day before exams. Our college has been insisting on physical exams for the advantage of students but now with the latest announcement, we might have to opt for postponement of offline exams,” she said.