Physical schools shut for all except Class 10 and 12

Mumbai: Owing to the skyrocketing cases of Covid-19 in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to shut physical schools for Class 1 to 9 and Class 11. Online classes will continue.

Lessons for Class 10 and 12 will continue in offline mode as the board exams are set to be conducted physically this year, announcement of which has already been made.

Students between the ages of 15 to 18 years will be called to the school for vaccination.

In a statement issued on Monday, the BMC said, “In the wake of increasing Covid cases and also due to the threat of Omicron variant, BMC has decided to shut schools for Class 1 to 9 and Class 11. The decision will be in effect till January 31.”

The decision has come barely a month after schools were reopened in mid-December for Class 1 to 8 in Mumbai. The daily caseload in Mumbai has gone up from nearly 300 last month at this time to over 8,000 cases daily.

Meanwhile, as of January 1, out of 791,457 cases of COVID-19 in the city, 14,921 are of those children between age of 0 to 9 years and 39,230 are between the age of 10 to 19 years of age.

Following the decision by the BMC, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar has issued a statement saying the schools in the entire district will remain shut till January 31. The classes for class 10 and 12 however will continue to be offline.

Narvekar said, “The Covid cases in Thane district are increasing since the last few days, the district and state authorities are taking all measures to curb the spread. As a precautionary measure, all the schools in urban and rural areas of the district from class 1 to 9 and class 11 (except class 10 and 12) will be closed for offline classes. The classes like earlier will resume online. The decision will be valid till January 31.”

He also appealed the students in the age group of 15 to 18 years old to get themselves vaccinated at the nearest vaccination centre.