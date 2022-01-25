Plea in Supreme Court seeks postponement of NEET-PG

MUMBAI: A group of aspirants has moved the Supreme Court demanding postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-PG) scheduled in March to accommodate all candidates.

Delay in conducting exams in 2021 due to the rising Covid-19 cases left thousands of MBBS graduates ineligible to appear for the NEET-PG exam. MBBS graduates, who are currently completing their internship, are also worried about the loss of a year. Without the completion of their internship, they will not be eligible for the entrance exam this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Many students will be completing their internship only by July-August, so we become ineligible for the exam which is being held on March 13. The next exam will be held in 2023, which means we will be waiting one year for no mistake of ours,” said a NEET-PG aspirant.

Due to rising Covid-19 cases last year, several exams were postponed or cancelled. The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences conducted MBBS exams in late July and students managed to start their internships after that.

Some students are also unsure how will they be able to prepare for the entrance exam especially since most interns have been working overtime because of Covid.

“By postponing the entrance exam, the examination authority will also ensure there is an adequate gap between the counselling process for 2021-22 which goes on till March 16, and also gives us interns a chance,” said another student.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON