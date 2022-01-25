Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Plea in Supreme Court seeks postponement of NEET-PG
mumbai news

Plea in Supreme Court seeks postponement of NEET-PG

Delay in exams in 2021 due to rising Covid-19 cases left thousands of MBBS graduates ineligible to appear for the exam
The Supreme Court of India. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 10:02 AM IST
ByShreya Bhandary

MUMBAI: A group of aspirants has moved the Supreme Court demanding postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-PG) scheduled in March to accommodate all candidates.

Delay in conducting exams in 2021 due to the rising Covid-19 cases left thousands of MBBS graduates ineligible to appear for the NEET-PG exam. MBBS graduates, who are currently completing their internship, are also worried about the loss of a year. Without the completion of their internship, they will not be eligible for the entrance exam this year.

“Many students will be completing their internship only by July-August, so we become ineligible for the exam which is being held on March 13. The next exam will be held in 2023, which means we will be waiting one year for no mistake of ours,” said a NEET-PG aspirant.

Due to rising Covid-19 cases last year, several exams were postponed or cancelled. The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences conducted MBBS exams in late July and students managed to start their internships after that.

Some students are also unsure how will they be able to prepare for the entrance exam especially since most interns have been working overtime because of Covid.

“By postponing the entrance exam, the examination authority will also ensure there is an adequate gap between the counselling process for 2021-22 which goes on till March 16, and also gives us interns a chance,” said another student.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shreya Bhandary

Shreya Bhandary is a Special Correspondent covering higher education for Hindustan Times, Mumbai. Her work revolves around finding loopholes in the current education system and highlighting the good and the bad in higher education institutes in and around Mumbai....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP