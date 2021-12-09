‘Please clear the doubts’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut to govt on chopper crash

A day after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others died in a chopper crash in Coonoor, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said that there were some doubts in the minds of the people, which should be dispelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh, even though a high-level inquiry has already been ordered.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut argued that the CDS had been playing a key role in planning action against China and Pakistan, and so, when such a tragic accident happens involving a technologically advanced helicopter, the episode raises questions.

“Bipin Rawat had the responsibility of modernising weapons in the country. He contributed to missions against Pakistan and China. After Pulwama, the action against Lashkar [e-Taiba] had an important contribution. When such an accident happens while travelling on a technologically advanced helicopter, then it definitely raises doubts in the minds of the people,” Raut told reporters in New Delhi. “There will be an inquiry by the government. But it is the responsibility of the prime minister and the defence minister to dispel these doubts.”

Raut pointed out that the doubts cropped up because the tragic accident happened at a time when tensions between India and China were high.

The Shiv Sena MP said that he had worked closely with General Rawat when he was a member of a defence committee, recalling that he would simplify complex issues so that the committee members could understand them.

Raut went on to question why multiple high ranking military officers were travelling together on the IAF chopper that crashed in Coonoor on Wednesday.

The Sena leader said that if the chair permits a discussion in Parliament on the accident, he along with others would like to take up the matter. “It was a technologically advanced helicopter. The incident has not only shaken the nation, but the government as well. If there is any discussion on this, then we will speak in the Parliament. We hope the government allows a discussion on this [issue] at least... There is a doubt in the minds of the people about the accident happening at a time when there are tensions with China,” he said.

