PM inaugurates IIT Bombay research park

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the IIT Bombay Research Park virtually and laid the foundation stone for various academic and residential buildings at the institute’s Powai campus on Tuesday. The Research Park, constructed at a cost of ₹225 crores, encompasses a G+14 floor building, spanning 5 lakh square feet, aimed at fostering collaboration between IIT Bombay researchers and industry partners. HT Image

The project received financial backing from various sources, including a grant of ₹100 crore from the Ministry of Education, ₹67 crore from a loan, and ₹58 crore from internal revenue generation at IIT Bombay.

In addition to the Research Park, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for efficiency apartments, Hostel 04, academic sciences blocks for chemistry and chemical engineering, Bio-School, Central Animal Facility, Academic Blocks 1 and 2, with the total project cost exceeding ₹1120 crore.

Prime Minister Modi stated, “The government of today invests maximum expenditure for the modern education of the present and future generations.”

The Research Park, strategically located at the north end of the IITB campus, is equipped with centralised HVAC, versatile design features, conference rooms, an auditorium, a creche, and a food court. It aims to facilitate collaboration, Research and Development initiatives, and technology transfer between IIT Bombay researchers and industry partners.

The inauguration ceremony also included the felicitation of key contributors involved in the execution of the Research Park building. The IIT Bombay Research Park is poised to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, highlighted the Research Park’s role as a hub for innovation and collaboration, contributing to advancements in various fields.