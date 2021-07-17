PM Modi meet: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks national policy to contain crowd

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, during the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and five other state CMs on Friday, insisted on a comprehensive national policy by the Central government to prevent crowding for political events, protests and religious programmes amid the threat of a potential third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also sought additional stock of vaccine and pressed for adequate arrangement of oxygen upto 2000 metric tonnes in case the third wave hits Maharashtra. He also said that the Centre should take steps to reduce the prices of the monoclonal antibodies’ drugs.

Thackeray said controlling crowding at public places owing to political-religious programmes has become a challenge and a national policy to regulate crowding is the need of the hour. He said people are venturing out of their homes in large numbers not only in Maharashtra, but across the country. “Revenge tourism and revenge shopping are gaining momentum, as people are venturing out in large numbers. The crowding at the public places to attend political and religious functions has been alarming. The state governments should take steps to control the crowd, but a national policy on crowd management is necessary,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray’s demand is seen as his response to the Centre frequently flagging Maharashtra as one of the worst-affected states. Leaders of the ruling MVA coalition allege the BJP-ruled states are not transparent in revealing Covid case data, but they are not asked about it. The Assembly elections in five states and religious events like Kumbh Mela are being blamed for spike in Covid cases in some states.

Thackeray also pressed for the supply of 2000 metric tonnes of oxygen to Maharashtra from the neighbouring states if the third wave hit the state. “As per the projection, Maharashtra could need at least 4000 MT of oxygen during the third wave. We are augmenting our production capacity to 2000MT, the supply of the remaining stock from the steel plants in Bhilai, Jamnagar, Bellary would help in meeting the requirement. Centre should ensure that the additional requirement is met from the central pool of oxygen. Maharashtra has planned for the installation of the 530 PSA oxygen plant covering each of the districts and a plan is in place for the district wise management of the oxygen,” he said.

The Maharashtra government has been continuously batting for the additional supply of the vaccine doses to meet the target of vaccination of the 70% population or around 90 million people at the earliest. The state recently passed a resolution in the legislature demanding the supply of 30 million doses per month as the state has planned to vaccinate more than 1 million people a day. In this backdrop, Thackeray said that 8 to 10 worst affected districts in western Maharashtra and Konkan need 20.6 million doses to the population above 18 years. “8.79 million doses have been administered in these districts. To inoculate the entire eligible population above 18 years to reduce the infection rate, we will need an additional stock of 30 million doses,” he said.

Maharashtra has administered 38,862,466 doses with 30,033,080 people given at least one dose until Friday evening.

Thackeray also said that the number of cases in the state is dipping, although the virus curve has not touched its baseline. He also pressed for the need to set up centres of excellence by the central government for the management of the post Covid complications. He also requested Modi to regulate the prices of the key medicines which are utilised to treat coronavirus. Maharashtra CM has also requested the PM to take steps to reduce the prices of monoclonal antibodies drugs, which are effective in Covid-19 treatment, but their prices are the cause for concern. Thackeray said if projected the need of such drugs for 50,000 patients in the third wave, the burden could be ₹300 crore as the drugs cost around ₹60,000 a dose. The Centre should intervene to ensure that the prices are reduced and the drugs are easily available,” he said.

Thackeray also apprised the PM about the steps taken by Maharashtra government for the management of the second wave. The CM said that besides setting up task force the industrial sector, the state is taking steps for awareness among the people over the use of masks and following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.