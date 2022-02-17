PM Modi to inaugurate rail lines between Thane and Diva on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two additional railway (fifth and sixth) lines connecting Thane and Diva on February 18 via video conferencing. He will also flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

Kalyan is the main junction of Central Railway. The traffic coming from the northern and southern side of the country merges at Kalyan and moves towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast locals, mail express and goods trains. To segregate suburban and long-distance trains, two additional tracks were planned.

The fifth and sixth line between Thane and Diva is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B) and got approval in 2008.

These two additional railway lines have been built at an estimated cost of ₹620 crore and features a 1.4 km long rail flyover, three major bridges and 21 minor bridges. “These lines will significantly remove the interference of long-distance train’s traffic with suburban train’s traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city,” the Railways said in a statement.

This new railway line will facilitate the Railways to launch 80 to 100 more local train services by the year end, enabling a reduction in the crowds between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan/Karjat and Kasara.

The new line will also help the Railways to operate both suburban local and outstation trains on separate tracks between Thane and Diva enabling improvement in the punctuality of trains.