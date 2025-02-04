Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to upgrade security in its jurisdiction by installing 1,500 AI-based Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at 475 locations in the region by the end of this year. The civic body is spending ₹132 crore for the project, which was taken up after repeated requests by the Navi Mumbai police department. PMC to install advanced cameras worth ₹ 132 cr to curb crime

The project will have two command centres – at PMC headquarters and at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II). The cameras will be installed at main chowks and public places with large crowds based on the police recommendations, and will be equipped with night vision and face recognition capacities. They will be linked to the police control room for constant monitoring of law and order.

“The work order for the project has been issued, ground survey completed, and work has started on the poles to be erected and cabling to be done for the cameras’ installation. The installations will begin soon. The project should be fully ready before the end of this year,” said PMC deputy municipal commissioner Kailas Gavade. The cameras at the traffic signals and other important public spaces will be equipped with a public address system to enable announcements, including during disasters, either by PMC or police, he added.

Panvel police had installed 44 CCTV cameras in its jurisdiction earlier. Police commissioner Milind Bharambe has repeatedly stressed the need for installation of such cameras in the Panvel region to curb rising crime cases.

“Panvel region is developing very fast with several mega projects, and this leads to rise in population. Women empowerment and security is a priority for the civic body. So, the CCTV cameras are being installed to ensure women feel safe and residents have better security,” said Mangesh Chitale, municipal commissioner. “The police will also be able to take immediate corrective action in case of traffic snarls in the city.”