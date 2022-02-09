PM’s comment an insult to Maharashtra, says MVA

Mumbai Attacking Prime minister Narendra Modi over his comments that the Congress, which is part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), had “instigated” migrant workers to leave Mumbai during the first pandemic, the MVA has put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its cross-hairs by calling this an “insult” to Maharashtra.

Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hit the streets in protest against Modi’s statements. Congress staged their strike outside offices of the BJP across the state, with Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole leading the agitation at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the state administrative headquarters of Mantralaya. The Congress threatened to continue with its protests, this time outside the residences of BJP MPs, till they and Modi apologise.

“This has defamed the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The people of Maharashtra helped the needy,” said Patole, adding that this statement was an insult to these people.

“The Prime Minister must apologise as must the BJP MPs and union ministers. Else, we shall protest outside their houses and give them certificates of being ‘Maharashtradrohi’,” warned Patole.

MPCC spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “Since BJP has failed to come to power in Maharashtra, the PM has ridiculed the state’s spirit of service.”

“The lockdown was announced with a deadline of just four hours and no arrangements were made for migrant labour from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They took to the roads and some were also crushed under trains. Congress cannot stay silent in times like these and (party president) Sonia Gandhi asked us to help them. If this is a crime, we shall do it again,” he added.

Londhe alleged that Modi had made the statement with an eye on the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The NCP too conducted agitation in Pune, with its workers protesting near the Shivajinagar district court. NCP workers charged that Modi had insulted Maharashtra, with his comments.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule had countered Modi’s allegations and said that the trains were operated by the central government and not by the state.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and legislator Manisha Kayande too attacked the BJP and Modi. “This is a ploy to defame Maharashtra. The state took care of migrant workers for almost two-and-half months and sent them back home later… on the other hand, Modi organised (super-spreader events like) Namaste Trump,” she charged, adding that the BJP was upset at being ousted from power in Maharashtra.