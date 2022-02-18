POCSO court orders probe on complaint against Mahesh Manjrekar

Mumbai: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Friday ordered city cops to probe a complaint filed against actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and those associated with Marathi film, “Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Complainant Seema Deshpande, president of Bharatiya Stree Shakti, an NGO which works for women’s empowerment, alleged that the film depicts sexual activities between minors and their aunt and has violence involving children. She also alleged that the dialogues in the film are vulgar.

Additional sessions judge NS Shaikh ordered Mahim police to carry out investigations against Manjrekar and others as per Section 156 (3) of the CrPC that entails magistrates empowered under Section 190 to order an investigation by police.

Reacting to the development, Mahesh Manjrekar said, “My movie is censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). I am ready to cooperate with the investigation. Only after the content was censored, the film was released for the public. We will present the material before the police when they ask for it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant has stated that in the trailer of the film, several minor boys indulge in sexual acts with a married woman who also happens to be their aunt. This falls under Section 13 of the POCSO Act (Use of Child for pornographic purposes). She also alleged that the actors portraying the role are minors too.

In January, when the trailer of the movie was released, the NGO had filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW). Following the complaint, the commission had written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC chairperson to censor sexually explicit content in the trailer.

The NGO had initially approached the Mahim police and cyber police, demanding registration of an FIR. However, after they failed to take cognizance, Deshpande moved a plea before the POCSO court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}