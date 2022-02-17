POCSO court refuses bail plea of civic doctor for raping minor girl

Mumbai: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of a 36-year-old senior doctor from a civic hospital in Mumbai, booked for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl after intoxicating her, impregnating and causing miscarriage by giving her some medications.

Special POCSO judge S C Jadhav while rejecting the bail plea observed that prima facie sufficient material was available against the doctor. The court said the offence is serious in nature and Section 6 of the POCSO Act provides punishment of imprisonment for life for the same and therefore, not a fit case to exercise discretion in the favour of the accused doctor.

Special public prosecutor Veena Shelar said the offence was registered on November 19, 2021, for the offences of 376 (punishment for rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, 2012.

Shelar had informed the court that the accused is a senior doctor, who intoxicated the girl and committed penetrative sexual assault on her and also impregnated her. The assaults took place from November 2018 to December 2018. When the girl informed him about her pregnancy, he gave her some medications and caused miscarriage.

Shelar further submitted that the allegations made against the applicant are well founded. The offence is serious in nature and there is sufficient material on record against the applicant.

Advocate Trupti Shetty who appeared for the applicant submitted that there was an inordinate delay of three years in registering the offence which was not at all explained by the prosecution. The statements of various witnesses are inconsistent with the FIR. The victim has made improvements in her statement recorded under section 164 of CrPC. She also told the court that now the investigation is completed and the charge sheet is filed. As such, his custody is not required and the trial is not likely to start soon.