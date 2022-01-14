Poisar River rejuvenation plan finally set to see the light of day

Mumbai After a long hiatus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is once again taking steps to start the rejuvenation of the Poisar River.

The civic body has finalised the Poisar River rejuvenation plan and will table the proposal for approval in the civic standing committee scheduled to be held on Friday. Once approved, the BMC will issue work orders on an immediate basis.

The need for rejuvenation of the Poisar River, which is one of the four rivers in Mumbai city, was first floated after the 2005 floods. Despite several discussions, the project never really took off.

The move comes after the civic body last year initiated the Mithi River and Dahisar River rejuvenation project in November.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said that the primary objective behind this project is to control and minimise untreated waste discarded into the river. “We will be creating a dedicated Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on the river bank. These bridge-like structures will have membrane-based reactors which are more efficient than usual STPs,” said Velrasu.

The Poisar River is 11.15 kilometres long and around 10 metres wide. The river, which originates from Sanjay Gandhi National Park, flows into the Arabian Sea via the Marve Creek in the western suburbs. Over the years, the Poisar River turned into an urban stream with toxic and contaminated water due to waste from nullahs, drains, buffalo stables and residential sewage being discharged into the water body.

According to Velrasu, Poisar River water can be improved to bathing quality by controlling the disposal of pollutants.

He said that a service road will be constructed on the river bank to provide access for regular maintenance. “In addition to installing STPs on the river, we will also ensure that the river water is cleaned regularly. Besides, solid waste accumulated on the surface of the water will also be removed manually,” he said.

Velrasu further said that the Poisar project is more challenging in comparison with the ongoing Dahisar and Mithi River rejuvenation. “There are many encroachments on the banks of this river. These people may resist the project and BMC may have to give them rehabilitation which is a challenge,” he added.

The BMC had in 2020 floated tender for the project and the cost was pegged at ₹752 crore. However, due to the pandemic, the prebid meeting was postponed 13 times and after two years, the cost for this project has nearly doubled to ₹1,482 crore.

However, Velrasu said that cost for construction is around ₹1,000 crore, excluding taxes.

In its proposal, the BMC said that the contractor will be given the responsibility for the maintenance of the river for seven years.