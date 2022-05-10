Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Police cracks murder case after spotting blood on accused’s nail
mumbai news

Police cracks murder case after spotting blood on accused’s nail

The police registered a case under 302 for (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
The police learnt that the victim was married to one Manoj Prajapati, 22, who used to do odd jobs (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 10, 2022 10:51 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: The police on Wednesday cracked a murder case with the help of a blood drop in the nail of the accused, who was the estranged husband of the victim.

Rohit Ravidas, 18, a resident of Ghatkopar West, approached Sakinaka police after he found his friend, Reema Yadav, lying in a pool of blood with several stab wounds on her neck. Ravidas, who had gone to give tea and biscuits to the deceased, rushed Yadav to the Rajawadi Hospital.

The police subsequently registered a case under 302 for (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We immediately started searching for the accused,” said Balwant Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Sakinaka police station.

The police learnt that the victim was married to one Manoj Prajapati, 22, who used to do odd jobs. However, due to frequent fights, the couple was not staying together for the past few days.

RELATED STORIES

Ravidas used to provide lunch and dinner to Reema, who was jobless for the last ten days.

“When we brought Ravidas and Prajapati for questioning, Ravidas said he wasn’t aware who killed Reema. Prajapati told us that it must be the handiwork of Ravidas,” said Deshmukh.

The questioning continued for hours, but police did not find any hint or clue as to who the culprit could be as both suspects denied killing Yadav.

At around 1 pm, police sub-inspector Umesh Dagade noticed a blood spot on Prajapati’s nail.

“After seeing the blood, Dagade questioned him on the blood. He gave evasive answers. After detailed questioning, Prajapati finally confessed to the crime and revealed that he had killed Reema,” said Deshmukh.

“We have arrested Prajapati and will produce him before Andheri court on Wednesday,” said a police officer from the Sakinaka police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP