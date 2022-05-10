Police cracks murder case after spotting blood on accused’s nail

Mumbai: The police on Wednesday cracked a murder case with the help of a blood drop in the nail of the accused, who was the estranged husband of the victim.

Rohit Ravidas, 18, a resident of Ghatkopar West, approached Sakinaka police after he found his friend, Reema Yadav, lying in a pool of blood with several stab wounds on her neck. Ravidas, who had gone to give tea and biscuits to the deceased, rushed Yadav to the Rajawadi Hospital.

The police subsequently registered a case under 302 for (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We immediately started searching for the accused,” said Balwant Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Sakinaka police station.

The police learnt that the victim was married to one Manoj Prajapati, 22, who used to do odd jobs. However, due to frequent fights, the couple was not staying together for the past few days.

Ravidas used to provide lunch and dinner to Reema, who was jobless for the last ten days.

“When we brought Ravidas and Prajapati for questioning, Ravidas said he wasn’t aware who killed Reema. Prajapati told us that it must be the handiwork of Ravidas,” said Deshmukh.

The questioning continued for hours, but police did not find any hint or clue as to who the culprit could be as both suspects denied killing Yadav.

At around 1 pm, police sub-inspector Umesh Dagade noticed a blood spot on Prajapati’s nail.

“After seeing the blood, Dagade questioned him on the blood. He gave evasive answers. After detailed questioning, Prajapati finally confessed to the crime and revealed that he had killed Reema,” said Deshmukh.

“We have arrested Prajapati and will produce him before Andheri court on Wednesday,” said a police officer from the Sakinaka police station.