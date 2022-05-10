Police cracks murder case after spotting blood on accused’s nail
Mumbai: The police on Wednesday cracked a murder case with the help of a blood drop in the nail of the accused, who was the estranged husband of the victim.
Rohit Ravidas, 18, a resident of Ghatkopar West, approached Sakinaka police after he found his friend, Reema Yadav, lying in a pool of blood with several stab wounds on her neck. Ravidas, who had gone to give tea and biscuits to the deceased, rushed Yadav to the Rajawadi Hospital.
The police subsequently registered a case under 302 for (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
“We immediately started searching for the accused,” said Balwant Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Sakinaka police station.
The police learnt that the victim was married to one Manoj Prajapati, 22, who used to do odd jobs. However, due to frequent fights, the couple was not staying together for the past few days.
Ravidas used to provide lunch and dinner to Reema, who was jobless for the last ten days.
“When we brought Ravidas and Prajapati for questioning, Ravidas said he wasn’t aware who killed Reema. Prajapati told us that it must be the handiwork of Ravidas,” said Deshmukh.
The questioning continued for hours, but police did not find any hint or clue as to who the culprit could be as both suspects denied killing Yadav.
At around 1 pm, police sub-inspector Umesh Dagade noticed a blood spot on Prajapati’s nail.
“After seeing the blood, Dagade questioned him on the blood. He gave evasive answers. After detailed questioning, Prajapati finally confessed to the crime and revealed that he had killed Reema,” said Deshmukh.
“We have arrested Prajapati and will produce him before Andheri court on Wednesday,” said a police officer from the Sakinaka police station.
-
HC steps in to help two orphan girls appear for NEET 2022
Mumbai: The Bombay high court last week directed the state government to issue an orphan certificate to two girls residing in a home for orphans within two weeks so that they could apply for the NEET 2022. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud submitted that if the certificate was not issued the students would lose out on the chance to appear for NEET 2022, which will be held on July 17, 2022.
-
Assistant manager of insurance company duped of ₹2.73 lakh in job scam
Mumbai: A 41-year-old assistant manager with a private insurance company was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by a fraudster who posed as an executive working with a leading recruitment platform promising hiThe complainant, a resident of Virar west job in a multinational bank, Sunil Kadam. The complainant also got a call from another person who claimed to be the executive of the hiring bank and took details from him about his past work profile.
-
Ajay Kumar Mishra is new Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh
The state government on Tuesday appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra as Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh. In a cabinet decision, the state government approved Mishra's appointment as the new Advocate General of the state. Mishra has a long standing legal career. He started his legal profession in 1981 from Allahabad high court. Mishra has been practising in Supreme Court since 2004. Mishra's permanent residence is in Allahabad. However, he belongs to Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.
-
Court grants interim bail to Sapna Chaudhary
The court of additional chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday granted interim bail to famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary on two sureties of ₹20,000 each, with directives to surrender before the court on May 25 in a case related with forgery. The court had taken cognizance of all applications. The court had also rejected discharge application of Chaudhary on September 4, 2021. Now, charges are to be framed against Chaudhary and others.
-
UP to have Metro rail network in 12 cities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will soon have a Metro rail network in 12 cities. After the successful run of metro rail in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government is focussing on expanding the services to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj while the project is nearing completion in Agra. To realise the above objectives, the detailed project reports (DPRs) for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Meerut are in their final stages.
