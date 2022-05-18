Police hunt 36-year-old for attacking woman with scissors in Ulhasnagar

A 36-year-old man allegedly entered a tailoring workshop in Ulhasnagar and attacked a woman with a scissor on Monday afternoon. He was immediately held by her co-workers but he escaped.

The woman suffered injuries on her back as he stabbed her with the scissors. Ulhasnagar Hill Line police station officials are investigating the matter and searching for the accused.

The accused, identified as Dayanand Fugare, had an affair with the 36-year-old victim, who later broke up with him. Fugare was trying to patch up but she was not willing. On Monday afternoon, he entered the workshop where she was working. Her back was towards the door, when Fugare saw a pair of scissors near her, picked them up and stabbed her on her back. Her co-workers rushed to her help and held Fugare. However, he managed to escape.

Hill Line police station senior police inspector, Laxman Sariputre, said, “Both of them knew each other. The woman is a widow and was in a relationship with the accused. The woman suffered injuries on her back as the scissors didn’t go deep. She is recovering from the injury. On the other hand, we have formed a team to arrest the accused.”

