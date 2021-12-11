Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Police imposes Section 144 for the weekend
mumbai news

Police imposes Section 144 for the weekend

The police on Friday imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai Commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches over the next two days
Section 144 issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday. (Praful Gangurde /)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 11:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The police on Friday imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai Commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official said.

The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

“It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded,” he said.

Violators will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the ordered stated.

Three men, aged 48, 25 and 37 had returned from Tanzania, the UK and South Africa, respectively, while four other patients are the contacts of Nigerian women, who had been infected with the new variant. Of these new cases, four are fully vaccinated, one has been administered with a single dose against COVID-19 and one is unvaccinated. The toddler is not eligible for vaccination.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP