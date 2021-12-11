Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Police imposes Section 144 for the weekend
The police on Friday imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai Commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches over the next two days
Section 144 issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday. (Praful Gangurde /)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 11:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The police on Friday imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai Commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official said.

The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

“It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded,” he said.

Violators will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the ordered stated.

Three men, aged 48, 25 and 37 had returned from Tanzania, the UK and South Africa, respectively, while four other patients are the contacts of Nigerian women, who had been infected with the new variant. Of these new cases, four are fully vaccinated, one has been administered with a single dose against COVID-19 and one is unvaccinated. The toddler is not eligible for vaccination.

