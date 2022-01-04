Police inspector writes to HM, asks to transfer Param Bir probe to CBI

Mumbai: Anup Dange, a police inspector posted at the south region control room, has sought to transfer the investigation to his complaint against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in a letter addressed to state home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

Dange had submitted his complaint to the chief minister and the home department on February 2, 2021, following which the Anti-Corruption Bureau initiated an open inquiry into an aspect of the complaint which pertained to Dange’s allegation that Singh had reportedly sought money in return for not initiating action against Dange.

“It has been over a year and I am still being persecuted and victimized by my own department vide departmental inquiry, the only charge against me being ‘I spoke against Param Bir Singh’,” Dange wrote in the letter. “Ten months have lapsed since I have submitted my complaint to the government and [the delay] clearly shows that the government is not interested in conducting any inquiry into multiple issues raised by me against Singh and others or the Government is being misled by the investigating agencies.”

“[Param Bir] Singh may have faith in his batchmate-buddies at the CBI. However, I have faith in the Almighty. Justice shall be delivered to me and justice shall be served upon Param Bir. I would prefer to have the fate of my complaint decided by an intelligent enemy rather than a foolish friend. Therefore, it is humbly requested that the inquiry of my complaint against Singh and others be transferred to the CBI,” Dange wrote.

According to Dange’s complaint, in November 2019 while he was posted at the Gamdevi police station, he and a team had visited a pub on Bhulabhai Desai Road during a night patrol. The officer asked the pub staff to close down the establishment, as under the prevailing rules, it was not permitted to operate beyond the deadline of 1.30pm.

Policemen on patrolling duty also asked customers to leave, but one customer entered into a heated argument with the policemen and attacked police personnel with some of his friends. A case was registered against seven people. Dange claimed that Singh -- who was director general, ACB at the time --- prevented him from taking action against the bar owner, which Dange did not heed. Soon after Singh took charge as the Mumbai PC in February 2020, a departmental enquiry was initiated against Dange.

Dange’s complaint further stated that in 2020, Singh asked Dange to pay ₹50 lakh to avoid action taken against him.

“We have recorded Dange’s statement and are conducting an inquiry as per the legal procedure. If required to record the statement of Param Bir Singh for inquiry will follow the legal process,” a senior IPS officer from the ACB who did not wish to be named said.

