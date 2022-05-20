Police recover only ₹26L from ₹11.66Cr Mumbai Vadodara Expressway fraud case
The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have so far recovered merely ₹26 lakh from the ₹11.66Cr cheating and forgery case related to the land acquisition along Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway. The police have also frozen the bank accounts of all the 18 accused, while they learnt that two prime accused, Mahesh Kabadi and Manisha Pagare, had purchased five acres land in Igatpuri district of Nashik. Kabadi is still absconding while 18 others including Pagare have been arrested. The Nayab Tehsildar was the latest to be arrested on Wednesday.
The group had forged signatures of fake farmers on the documents to grab compensation for the land affected in the project in Nandi Thane village.
Police sources claimed that Pagare and Kabadi used to visit sub-divisional offices to look for such cases.
Nilesh Badhak, assistant police inspector, Shanti Nagar police station, said, “We have moved an application regarding freezing of movable and immovable properties, and bank account before the Bhiwandi court. During the investigation, they revealed that five acres of land was bought recently after receiving money from the compensation scheme.”
He added that the Anti-Corruption Bureau had earlier arrested Nayab Tehslidar, Viththal Gosavi, for taking a bribe to clear some land issues. He was released on bail. The Tehsildar has been posted in Bhiwandi as Nayab Tehsildar for three years, before which he was posted in Wada-Palghar district under the same designation.
