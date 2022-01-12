Police register FIR in bogus promotion order

Mumbai The Marine Drive Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person for issuing a fake order, promoting five additional district collectors to Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Joint secretary Dr Madhav Veer has filed the complaint in the case as the fake order was issued in his name. As per the complaint, no such promotion order was issued by the government, the police said.

On January 6, a copy of the promotion order was making rounds on social media platforms, especially on WhatsApp groups of government officials.

According to this order, Ramdas Khedkar, Personal Secretary to the Revenue Minister, was promoted to the post of Chief Secretary of the revenue department. Besides this, Gadchiroli additional collector Unmesh Mahajan was promoted as Gondia District Collector, Thane Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Sanket Chavan was promoted to additional commissioner (A Grade), Amravati Additional Collector Manisha Waze as Additional Municipal Commissioner and Dhananjay Nikam, Additional Collector of Bhandara, was promoted to District Collector of the district.

“Generally orders for promotion or transfer to the Indian Administrative Service are issued by the general administration department. But the January 6 order was issued by the Revenue and Forest Department, hence suspicion were being raised about its authenticity,” said a police officer.

A preliminary inquiry found the order to be a fake one. It was found that a bogus order was issued by forging the signature of joint secretary Madhav Veer, the officer added.

On Veer’s complaint, the Marine Drive police recently registered a case under sections 420, 464, 465, 466 and 467 of the Penal Code for cheating and forgery.

“We are trying to find out who could have benefitted the most from the said bogus order or was it a deliberate attempt to influence any future promotion/transfer. We are roping in cyber officials and are also in process of writing to WhatsApp to get information about the source of the bogus order,” said Vishwanath Kolekar, senior inspector of Marine Drive police station.

In a similar incident, an old list of transfers and promotions of senior police officers also went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. Home department officials said that no such order was issued by the government and it could be mischief done by someone.