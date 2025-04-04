MUMBAI: The strong reactions from local activists and residents’ groups to the recent transfer of F North ward’s assistant commissioner, have led politicians to break their silence on the issue. F north ward comprises areas such as Dadar East, Matunga, Antop Hill and Sion. Politician admits role in ward officer’s exit

The ward officer, Nitin Shukla, who was proactive in demolishing unauthorised constructions, was abruptly transferred within 50 days of taking charge. Angry residents took to the streets, alleging that politicians were behind the transfer.

BJP MLA captain Tamil Selvan openly acknowledged his involvement in the transfer to HT, revealing that he had raised the matter in the assembly and even boycotted the sessions for two days in protest. Selvan said that Shukla had prioritised the concerns of a few civic and Right To Information (RTI) activists—who, he claimed, were in cahoots with the builder lobby—over the issues faced by the poor, particularly slum dwellers. “During my three terms as an MLA, I have never encountered a ward officer who was so out of touch with the local community,” he said.

Selvan added that all Shukla did was to indulge in “a day-and-night needless demolition spree”. “Ever since he joined, he paid no heed to the water shortage in slums or the drainage or sewer lines issues,” he said. “This constituency is 75% slum area. I messaged him so many times with locations that had water shortage and bad roads but he was unresponsive. I told him I would utilise my MLA funds and he only had to do work that came under the BMC’s purview but he didn’t do it.”

Selvan griped that Shukla only listened to activists, not the local MLA or residents, and claimed that he got several complaints. “It seems like he was in for commercial purposes only,” he alleged. “He was a sub-engineer who became a ward officer. I have been here for 25-30 years and been elected an MLA thrice because I work for the poor. I have cooperated with all assistant commissioners and never requested the transfer of any ward officer in the past.”

Selvan refuted the allegation by some residents that he was aiding Bangladeshi immigrants in Sion. “There should be some limit to the lies concocted by these so-called activists,” he said. “I am a BJP man. Why would I support Bangladeshis? I have raised this very issue in the assembly.”

Ravi Raja, BJP politician and former leader of the BMC, voiced his support for Selvan. Welcoming the transfers of various assistant commissioners, including Shukla’s, he stated that any organisation needed to “maintain its integrity and authority”, and officers who believed they were “more important than the organisation itself” had to be held accountable. “In F North ward, false complaints from miscreants were being entertained, leading to illegal actions that targeted vulnerable and poor citizens,” he claimed.

Raja said there were a growing number of building redevelopments in the area, and instead of ensuring that these sites were properly regulated and citizens did not face unnecessary hardship, Shukla’s actions targeted the poor. “Municipal laws must prioritise the well-being of citizens,” he said. “I hope the transfer of this ward officer marks the end of such practices. It is reassuring that action was taken against people like him who abused the position.”

On Tuesday, local residents and members of the Municipal Engineers’ Association, all staunchly in support of Shukla, gathered in protest at the F North ward office and accused politicians of bringing about the officer’s transfer. HT was the first to report last Friday that BMC sources had hinted at political pressure playing a major role in the swift transfer.

Shukla’s transfer came amid an online campaign launched by Matunga residents against Selvan’s alleged interference in civic operations. The campaign gained traction following the stalling of the BMC’s attempt to remove over two dozen illegal flower stalls encroaching on the pavements outside Matunga Post Office.

Despite repeated attempts, Shukla remained unavailable for comment.