‘Poor’ AQI as westerly winds blow dust over city

Mumbai Air quality in the city has plummeted over the past week, with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research’s (SAFAR) network of monitors recording an air quality index (AQI) of 252, which is in the ‘poor’ category, on Friday evening.
However, this is a slight improvement from earlier in the day, when the AQI had settled at 309, indicating ‘very poor’ air quality.
Officials attributed the worsening AQI to prevailing weather systems. “Westerly winds are blowing dust over Mumbai and the Konkan region, which have been brought from the Thar desert and beyond. Because of prevailing weather systems, including higher than normal temperatures in north India and arrival of monsoon over the Andaman Sea, there is a lot of humidity in the air, which is holding the dust back and pushing up pollution levels,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.
However, Beig clarified that the ongoing pollution spell is not a dust storm event. “Air quality has been worsening steadily for the last few days. It’s the result of a transitional phase between seasons, which will subside soon. Winds may become strong enough to disperse the suspended particles,” he added.
Mumbai’s air quality had last shown such deterioration in late February, when the third successive dust storm to affect Mumbai in one month had emerged from the west of the city on February 24. The dust was highly widespread and engulfed the entire Arabian Sea, as shown by satellite imagery. The incursion of dust into Mumbai was gradual due to slow but consistent westerly winds, which were the result of a western disturbance which had recently passed over north India.
Meanwhile, temperatures in the city remained normal, with a daytime maximum reading of 33.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, and minimum nighttime reading of 29 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, there may be a chance of some pre-monsoon showers around May 25. Day and nighttime temperatures are expected to hover around 34-35 degrees 27-28 degrees, respectively.
An AQI of 100 to 199 is considered ‘moderate’, while 50 to 99 is considered ‘satisfactory’ and below 50 is considered ‘good’. AQI in excess of 200 is considered ‘poor’, above 300 ‘very poor’, above 400 ‘severe’ and above 500 is considered ‘severe+’.
HC permits Dheeraj Wadhwan to visit private hospital for ENT follow-up
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday permitted DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to visit Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for a post-surgery follow-up on Monday, May 23. In March this year, the HC had granted Wadhawan permission to undergo nasal surgery at the private hospital from April 12 and allowed him to be admitted there for another two weeks for post-operative care.
Lack of parking policy, lack of parking spaces for vehicles reasons for parking woes in Navi Mumbai
The absence of a sound parking policy clubbed with public ownership has unanimously emerged as the primary reason for unauthorised and illegal parking in Navi Mumbai. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “The foremost reason for this unauthorised parking is the absence of a sound parking policy. There is a need for a common understanding about the roles and actions to be taken in the event of vehicles getting parked illegally.”
MIDC, MPCB claim to take measures controlling pollution in Waldhuni river
Following the demand by the volunteers cleaning the Waldhuni river, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board have claimed to be taking up measures to control pollution in the river. They have claimed to do it through regular inspection by dedicated teams, installing CCTV cameras, barricading and prohibiting the entry of tankers carrying effluents.
SC grants Indrani bail in Sheena Bora case
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case. The Court also noted that the other accused in the case, Indrani's former husband Peter Mukherjea, is already on bail since February 2020. The court allowed Indrani to be released on bail subject to conditions on which Mukherjea was granted bail.
Police recover only ₹26L from ₹11.66Cr Mumbai Vadodara Expressway fraud case
The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have so far recovered merely ₹26 lakh from the ₹11.66Cr cheating and forgery case related to the land acquisition along Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway. The police have also frozen the bank accounts of all the 18 accused, while they learnt that two prime accused, Mahesh Kabadi and Manisha Pagare, had purchased five acres land in Igatpuri district of Nashik. The Nayab Tehsildar was the latest to be arrested on Wednesday.
