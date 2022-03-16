Poor turnout for 12-15 vaccination as only 124 jabbed in city

Mumbai The first day of the vaccination drive for 12 to 15-year-olds, which started on Wednesday, saw a poor turnout with only 124 showing up for the first dose of Corbevax in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started the drive at 12 vaccination centres at civic and government hospitals and Covid jumbo centres. NESCO and BKC Jumbo Covid vaccination centres saw the highest beneficiaries with 28 and 24 respectively.

Three centres - RN Cooper, Seven Hills and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (Sion) hospitals, recorded a zero turnout. JJ Hospital saw seven minors, while the number at KEM Hospital stood at four and one at BYL Nair Hospital.

“We administered the first dose to around 24 adolescents. Some were brought by their parents directly from school,” said Dr Rajesh Dere, dean, BKC Jumbo Covid vaccine centre.

The BKC centre gifted a box of chocolate and a diary to the two beneficiaries, who were the first ones to get the jab. Kurla resident Dev Agarwal (13), who is a class 8 student at Fatima High School, Vidyavihar, and Bandra resident Riya Sarsar (13) had come with their respective parents at the centre for their first dose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarsar, youngest of the three siblings, said. “Everyone in my family got the vaccine except me. I was excited. I am happier now to know I was the first one to get the jab in my age group,” said Sarsar, who studies in class 8 at IES New English School, Bandra.

Almost all the vaccination centres saw an hour’s delay to begin the drive.

“We were supposed to start at 12pm. However, because of technical glitches in the CoWin app, we managed to start by 1.30pm,” said a BMC health official from NESCO Covid vaccine centre.

Seema Ruparel, Bandra resident, decided to get her 14-year-old daughter Aditi straight from Mahim-based Bombay Scottish School to the vaccination centre. “School groups have been discussing vaccination ever since the Centre announced. We are planning a vacation abroad next month. So, we decided to get her the vaccine today itself instead of waiting for the schools to start the drive,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, in Thane, only 70 children were inoculated. “If there are any side effects like fever or weakness to this vaccination, then children’s preparation or concentration for their exam may be affected. So, I would prefer to wait till all exams are over. The children have started going to school anyway and all protocols are being followed within the institute,” said Archana Rao, 42, parent of 13-year-old twins.

Class 8 student at Vile Parle’s SVKM International School, Tian Gosrani, who just completed 13, was also brought to the centre by his mother Sneha. The Vile Parle resident said being day one, they anticipated no rush at the centres. “As expected, there were hardly any people at the centre. The vaccination process was smooth. We did a thorough check on the vaccine to ensure that it is safe for Tian. As soon as he came home from school, we had lunch and came to the centre,” said Sneha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parents said that because of the long weekend ahead, they are choosing to get their kids jabbed now, so that they can rest for some time. Harsh Rathod (14), Malad resident said, “My exams begin on March 28. My parents decided to get me vaccinated before that. My friends too are taking the jab.”

Dr Sangeeta Rawat, dean, KEM hospital said that the vaccination drive for children went smoothly and hassle-free. “We saw a low turnout. Maybe parents are still scared of vaccinating their children due to which there was a poor response on day 1. Another reason is perhaps they didn’t want to go to a civic or government hospital. I urge all parents to come forward and get their children vaccinated as it is the only way to protect their children from getting infected from the ongoing pandemic.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the low turnout was anticipated because of the ongoing exam season. “The CoWin app also had some technical glitches. Since the examinations are on, we have decided not to keep any special vaccination camps for this age group for the next two days. We will iron out all hiccups by then,” he said.

Dr Lalit Sankhe, in-charge of the vaccination centre at JJ Hospital, Mumbai Central, said that they had more enquiries on day one. “We started at 2 pm and vaccinated seven children. We also got many inquiries today, but the turnout was low. We assume it was because it was day one,” he said.

According to BMC health officials, the civic body has received 1.22 lakh doses of Corbevax from the state government. “We have estimated around 3.5 to 4 lakh adolescents in the 12-14 age group in Mumbai which may change subject to data provided by the state government,” Kakani had told HT on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra has an estimated 39 lakh adolescents in the age group of 12-15 years. Officials from the state health department said it received all the required 39 lakh doses and have distributed it to the districts.

“In the first phase, we received 13 lakh Corbevax doses to begin the programme on Wednesday. We received the remaining 26 lakh doses today and have distributed the same as per the district population. We have got the required number of vials for the first dose to be given to the eligible 12–14-year-old population in the state,” said Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer.

Corbevax is manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited. It will be administered to children in the age group of 12-15 years, with a 28-day interval between two doses. Each Corbevax vial has 20 doses (0.5ml). It is currently only available at government-run institutions and there is no clarity on whether it will be available at private hospitals or not.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}