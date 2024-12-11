MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday again questioned actress Gehana Vasisth for around five hours on her suspected role in the production and circulation of pornographic content through mobile apps. The actor has been asked to appear before the ED on Wednesday as well to take her help in extracting data from one of her phone sets which is with the agency. Porn apps case: ED questions actress Gehana Vasisth again

Vasisth was earlier arrested by the Mumbai police on February 6, 2021, based on alleged details revealed by a few other arrested accused and the recovery of cyber records. She was suspected to be part of the alleged porn racket.

While talking to HT outside the ED office, Vasisth said that the agency on Tuesday asked her whether she had approached persons associated with the Hotshots app or vice-versa. “I told the ED that persons associated with the app had asked me to act in their movies,” she said. “But I was not too keen, as I am not comfortable with doing topless scenes. Later, I agreed to do three movies since I was told that topless scenes were not required.”

Vasisth also told the ED about how she later made 11 Hotshots films. “I got ₹3 lakh per movie as the director-producer,” she said. “However, I don’t know how much those who controlled the app earned from the films.”

The ED is likely to summon businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, this week to question him and record his statement. The move to question Vasisth, Kundra and others followed raids conducted by the ED recently at 15 locations linked with the accused in Maharashtra and UP, in which several bank accounts were frozen and cyber-digital devices collected.

The ED probe is based on a case registered by the Mumbai police in February 2021, following a raid at a Madh Island bungalow where a production company was allegedly filming intimate videos and streaming them via apps like Hotshots. While five persons were arrested from the spot, a 25-year-old female actor gave a witness testimony that helped uncover the alleged pornography racket.