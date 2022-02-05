Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Positivity of Covid cases drops from 20% to 5% in Navi Mumbai

The positivity of Covid cases in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area, which was 20% during the peak of third wave, has now come down to 5%; even as the testing in the corporation area has increased, the positivity seems to be going down
A resident is tested for Covid in Navi Mumbai during a door-to-door testing at a residential society in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The positivity of Covid cases has seen a decline in recent times. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 06:49 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

The positivity of Covid cases in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, which was 20% during the peak of third wave, has now come down to 5%.

Even as the testing in the corporation area has increased, the positivity seems to be going down. The average positive cases found daily are now around 300 from 800 that were prevalent till last week.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “When the third wave had started, we had made arrangements for ICU beds at Nerul and Airoli Municipal Hospitals, which were to be started only if there was a need. The plan was to wait till January 15 and watch if there would be any decline in the cases. The cases increased from December 31, 2021 and by January 15, it was clear that the cases were declining. Hence, we never had to start the facility at Nerul or Airoli hospitals. But, during the second wave, the decline was a very slow process. It took around two to three months for the cases to come below 100 per day. After it reached 200 to 300 cases, it stayed like that for many weeks. Hence, till the time the cases reported daily fall below 100 and stay that way constantly, we cannot say that the third wave is over.”

During the third wave peak, the highest demand of oxygen from private hospitals and Municipal Hospitals was 8 metric ton. Whereas, during the second wave, the demand only from municipal hospitals was around 18 metric ton.

“If we include the private hospitals’ demand, too, it would not be wrong to say that during the second wave, the oxygen demand was 30 metric ton,” Bangar added.

The maximum coverage of vaccination through various drives and compulsory contact tracing of high-risk positive patients are what helped in dealing with the third wave, he said.

Since the cases started declining, the corporation went easy on the enforcement of the chemists to report the details of the purchase of the self-testing kits.

“We are assuming that the positivity rate among the people who prefer self-testing and not inform the corporation would have also gone low. Before the fourth wave strikes, we plan to design a SOP for the self -testing kits as we cannot leave it unreported,” Bangar added.

